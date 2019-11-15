Men's basketball
VU adds three recruits: Connor Barrett (Loyola Academy, Chicago), Jacob Ognacevic (Sheboygan, Wisconsin) and Sheldon Edwards (Port Saint Lucie, Florida) signed National Letters of Intent to join coach Matt Lottich’s program at Valparaiso. A 6-foot-5 wing, Barrett is spending a postgraduate year at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire after graduating from Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois. He averaged 11.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game at Loyola Academy during the 2018-19 season while knocking down 64 3-pointers and shooting at a 37.9 percent clip. Ognacevic, a 6-8 forward, led Sheboygan Lutheran to a 27-2 record and the state championship in Wisconsin Division 5. He averaged 30.2 points per game, 15.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 69 percent from the field, 32 percent from 3 and 83.5 percent from the free-throw line. Edwards, a 6-4 guard, averaged 21.2 points and 7.6 rebounds at Palm Beach Lakes High last season. He is spending a postgraduate year at TLAP Sports Academy.
Mooney leads ND past Marshall: John Mooney had a career-high 28 points and added 16 rebounds and Notre Dame opened a 17-point lead early and held on to beat Marshall 74-64 Friday night in the Men Against Breast Cancer Invitational. T.J. Gibbs added 15 points for the Irish. Taevion Kinsey lead the pesky Thundering Herd (1-2) with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, Jarrod West scored 14 and Iran Bennett added 10 The Irish (3-1) appeared several times to be on the verge of taking control, but the Thundering Herd kept narrowing the lead. Notre Dame managed to open an 11-point halftime lead, then the Thundering Herd (1-2) closed to 40-32 when Jarrod West hit a 3-pointer to open the second half.
Women's basketball
Valpo picks up road win: Addison Stoller had a game-high 21 points to lead Valparaiso to a 66-54 win at North Dakota State. Grace Hales added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Crusaders (1-1).
Women's volleyball
VU falls in five sets: Peyton McCarthy had 15 kills, but Valparaiso squandered a two-set lead and lost 19-25, 22-25, 27-25, 25-19, 15-8 to Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference play. Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) had 47 assists and 12 digs.
College cross country
Valparaiso wraps up season: Valparaiso's cross country teams competed in their final race of the 2019 campaign Friday in Madison, Wisconsin, at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional. Alexander Bruno placed 62nd in the men's race with a time of 31 minutes, 56.2 minutes. The men placed 22nd with 29 points. Alaina Carpenter placed 141st with a time of 23:01.8. The women placed 28th with 31 points.
Around the horn
Danny Lee settled for a 9-under 62 and a one-shot lead among early starters in the Mayakoba Classic.
