Men's basketball
VU wins tour opener: Valparaiso started its preseason tour of Canada by beating McGill University 84-78 in Montreal on Saturday. Sophomore guard Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Crusaders with 17 points. Daniel Sackey scored 16, Erin Gordon added 11 and Nick Robinson chipped in 10. Redshirt senior forward Ryan Fazekas did not play. The Crusaders committed 19 turnovers and gave up 14 offensive rebounds. But they rallied from 40-31 halftime deficit thanks to a 30-14 advantage in the third quarter sparked by transition buckets. Valparaiso faces Concordia University at 1 p.m. Sunday in Montreal.
Pro baseball
RailCats make three roster moves: The RailCats announced three roster moves prior to Friday’s 9-7 loss to the St. Paul Saints. Gary re-signed right-handed pitcher David Griffin, who came in to pitch the eighth inning and allowed three runs, placed reliever Andrew Cartier on irrevocable waivers and moved infielder Will Savage from the disabled list to the inactive list. Griffin went 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in six relief outings. In 14 innings pitched, the right-hander allowed five runs on 11 hits and nine walks while striking out 12 batters. In Savage’s second season with the ballclub. he has appeared in 37 games and is hitting .236 with five RBI, 25 runs scored, 16 walks and five stolen bases. Last week he was placed on the DL for the third time this season, each time dealing with concussion-like symptoms. Danny De La Calle was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's loss. Colin Willis was 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Alex Crosby was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Auto racing
Cindric picks up second straight Xfinity victory: Austin Cindric raced to his second straight NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday, holding off Christopher Bell at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The 20-year-old Cindric won for the first time in the series last week on the road course at Watkins Glen. "To get my first two wins within a week is incredible," he said. "To win on a road course like this obviously gives you a lot of confidence." Driving the Team Penske No. 22 Ford, Cindric finished 3.780 seconds ahead of Bell's Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
Women's basketball
Wheeler, Dupree help Fever hand Dream 9th straight loss: Erica Wheeler had 19 points and seven assists, Candice Dupree added 16 points and nine rebounds and the Fever beat the Atlanta 87-82 on Saturday to hand the Dream their ninth consecutive loss. Teaira McCowan had 13 points, Natalie Achonwa 12 and Kelsey Mitchell 10 — including eight in the fourth quarter. Brittney Sykes hit a 3-pointer to give Atlanta a nine-point lead with three minutes left in the third quarter, but the Fever (9-16) scored 22 of the next 30 points to make it 71-66 midway through the fourth quarter.