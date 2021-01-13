SPORTS DIGEST: VU-Missouri State series rescheduled

Women's basketball

VU-Missouri State series rescheduled: Valparaiso's Missouri Valley Conference series with Missouri State has been rescheduled for Jan. 30-31 at the Athletics-Recreation Center. The games were originally set for this weekend. Missouri State's series with Loyola was postponed for Jan. 8 and 9 due to positive COVID-19 test results among Missouri State’s Tier I personnel. The MSU-Valpo series was part of a scheduling reshuffle involving Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Missouri State and Valparaiso.

College track

VU's Krulik part of MVC Spotlight: Valparaiso senior Hayley Krulik (Crown Point) was recognized by the Missouri Valley Conference in this week’s State Farm MVC Scholar-Athlete Spotlight on Wednesday. Krulik, a member of the throws group, owns a 3.84 cumulative grade point average as an accounting major. She is a Christ College Scholar, a multiple time member of the Valpo Dean’s List and in 2020 was a President's Council Academic Excellence Award recipient as well as a Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award honoree. Krulik serves as the treasurer for the American Society of Civil Engineers, which is a student organization that participates in numerous competitions revolving around concrete, steel and civil engineering design. She is also very active in the community, serving with the United Way of Porter County, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and Valpo's Popcorn Fest. In 2018, she traveled with the track & field team to fix homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area.