SPORTS DIGEST: VU mourns death of Rin Seibert

Pro golf

Stoelting returns from maternity break to share lead: Jackie Stoelting returned from a 14-month maternity break to take a share of the first-round lead Friday in the LPGA Tour's Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. With her mother with her to look after son Baren, the 34-year-old Stoelting had a bogey-free 7-under 64 — playing her first nine in 5-under 30 — to join Anna Nordqvist and rookie Esther Lee atop the leaderboard. “Didn’t really have many expectations, but also have an extremely different perspective on life now that I’m a mom,” Stoelting said. “I was pretty much in quarantine the last 11 months with a child.” She played in the first group of the day off the 10th tee at Pinnacle Country Club, giving her the afternoon off and a late start Saturday in the second round. “I think the great thing with having my child is now in the past I would’ve sat there and looked at scores and just sat in my room not knowing what to do,” Stoelting said. “Now I have a great distraction, and my husband’s actually flying in this afternoon.”