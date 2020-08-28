SPORTS DIGEST: VU mourns death of Rin Seibert

College
VU mourns death of Rin Seibert: Valparaiso University's Rin Seibert died on Aug. 21 after a two-year battle with cancer. Seibert worked with recreational sports at VU for four decades. Seibert retired in February. She received the NIRSA Regional Award of Merit for Outstanding Contributions to Region III in 2016, the Panhellenic Council Excellence in Teaching Award in 2015 and the Valparaiso University Outstanding Service Award for 30 years of service in 2010. Visitation will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Calvary Church (1325 Evans Ave.) in Valparaiso. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 13 at Calvary Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Seibert Family Foundation.
Video games
Valpo Esports joins New England Collegiate Conference: Valparaiso's esports program announced Friday that it has joined the New England Collegiate Conference for the coming academic year. The conference treats each game title as its own sport and each Valpo team will have a preseason tournament and regular-season schedule before competing for a conference championship. Valpo’s League of Legends and Overwatch teams will have their NECC seasons this fall, while Rocket League will continue to compete in the spring. In addition, Valpo has announced that both the lab and the title supported by the University have expanded. The Valpo Athletics website will now feature esports news, which can be found at valpoathletics.com/esports/news, while followers can continue to find information on Valpo esports at valpo.edu/esports and by following the team on Twitter, @esportsvalpo.
Pro golf
Stoelting returns from maternity break to share lead: Jackie Stoelting returned from a 14-month maternity break to take a share of the first-round lead Friday in the LPGA Tour's Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. With her mother with her to look after son Baren, the 34-year-old Stoelting had a bogey-free 7-under 64 — playing her first nine in 5-under 30 — to join Anna Nordqvist and rookie Esther Lee atop the leaderboard. “Didn’t really have many expectations, but also have an extremely different perspective on life now that I’m a mom,” Stoelting said. “I was pretty much in quarantine the last 11 months with a child.” She played in the first group of the day off the 10th tee at Pinnacle Country Club, giving her the afternoon off and a late start Saturday in the second round. “I think the great thing with having my child is now in the past I would’ve sat there and looked at scores and just sat in my room not knowing what to do,” Stoelting said. “Now I have a great distraction, and my husband’s actually flying in this afternoon.”
