Women's basketball
VU picks up first MVC win of season: Addison Stoller scored a game-high 16 points Friday, leading Valparaiso to its first Missouri Valley Conference win of the season, 75-56 at Indiana State. Grace Hales added 14 for the Crusaders (9-5, 1-2), while Shay Frederick added 13. VU took control, rolling out to a 39-24 halftime lead.
College swimming
VU-Western Illinois meet canceled: Valparaiso's Saturday meet against Western Illinois has been canceled. A Jan. 18 meet versus Eastern Illinois will now also include Western Illinois.
Pro golf
Steele has share of Sony Open lead: Brendan Steele atoned for one bad swing with three straight birdies for a 4-under 66 that gave him a share of the early lead with Cameron Davis on another windy day at the Sony Open. The wind didn't fee quite as strong as the opening round. It still wasn't a breeze to play. Justin Thomas could attest to that. Coming off a playoff victory last week on Maui, he made only one putt over 10 feet in two rounds, made two double bogeys on Friday and was headed toward his first weekend off since the U.S. Open.“Just a rough couple of days,” Thomas said. Steele and Davis, who also had a 66, were at 6-under 134. First-round leader Collin Morikawa was among those playing in the afternoon. He finally made his first bogey of the tournament on the par-3 fourth hole. Russell Knox and Cameron Smith each had a 65, joining the large group at 5-under 135 that included Keegan Bradley and past Sony Open champion Ryan Palmer. Thomas has not finished out of the top 20 in the last seven months, and his confidence was high after winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The last time he won at Kapalua, he came over to Waialae and shot 59 on his way to a PGA Tour record of 253 for 72 holes.
Olympics
IOC president defends rules limiting protests: The political neutrality of the Olympics would be undercut if an athlete took a knee in protest on the medal podium at this year's Tokyo Games, IOC President Thomas Bach said Friday. One day after the International Olympic Committee published guidelines specifying which type of protests are prohibited in venues and medal ceremonies, Bach added his support. “They (the Olympics) are not and must never be a platform to advance political or any other divisive ends,” Bach said to an audience that included the heads of international sports federations. "Our political neutrality is undermined whenever organizations or individuals attempt to use the Olympic Games as a stage for their own agendas, as legitimate as they may be." Bach robustly defended two long-standing Olympic Charter rules in a 25-minute speech. Rule 50 prohibits any "demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda" in Olympic areas. Rule 40 restricts an athlete's ability to promote his or her own sponsors at a time when many of them receive a huge amount of attention. Taking a knee, making hand gestures with political meaning, and refusing to respect fellow medalists on the podium are highlighted as “divisive disruption” in the new guidelines.