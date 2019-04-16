Women's golf
VU places 10th at MVC championships: Valparaiso placed 10th at 965 at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship after the final round Tuesday at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.
Southern Illinois won the title with a 905.
Tiffany Curtis (Crown Point) was the Crusaders' top finisher, tying for 26th at 234. Kayla Krueger was tied for 35th (239), while Kylie Shoemake (Lake Central) was 43rd (245).
Prep baseball
Highland to host first night game Friday: Highland High School will host its first-ever night game at 7 Friday against Hammond. Dan Miller and George Bizoukas will throw out the first pitches.
Also, tickets for Monday's Highland-Hobart baseball game at the High School Challenge are available at the Highland Athletic Office. Tickets are $5 each for the 7:30 p.m. game at U.S. Steel Yard.
College
Michigan State exhibit shares Nassar abuse victims' stories: The Michigan State University Museum is staging an exhibit created in collaboration with the sexual assault victims of now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
"Finding Our Voice: Sister Survivors Speak" opens Tuesday. The exhibit incorporates and is inspired by teal ribbons that were tied to trees around campus as a reminder of the survivors.
The display also includes a wall of 505 tiles honoring the known victims of Nassar. There's also a detailed timeline extending through the exhibition covering three decades of abuse.
Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually molested them under the guise that it was medical treatment. His crimes encompassed his time working for Michigan State and Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.
The exhibit runs through March 2020.
Former ND player Wood accused of murder in death of girl, 5: A Las Vegas judge expressed shock Tuesday at the severity of injuries found on a 5-year-old girl whose death led to murder and felony child abuse charges against her 25-year-old mother and the mother's former professional football player boyfriend.
"Once you've seen them, you can't ever unsee them," Justice of the Peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson said of the images as she rejected a bid by La'Rayah Davis' mother, Amy Taylor, for release on bail pending a May 21 preliminary hearing of evidence or indictments in the case. The photos were not made public.
Taylor sobbed as she and former NFL and Canadian Football League running back Cierre Wood, 28, stood shackled in court.
Wood played football for Notre Dame before stints with Houston, New England and Buffalo in the NFL and Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League.
Wood spoke only to say he understood the charges. His attorney, Thomas Ericsson, said Wood maintained his innocence and Ericsson may file a written request for his release on bail.
Pro football
Bears TE Zach Miller announces his retirement: Bears tight end Zach Miller has decided to retire after nearly losing his left leg on a gruesome play two years ago.
Miller had nine surgeries to address his injuries after he dislocated his knee and tore an artery on a potential touchdown reception in New Orleans on Oct. 29, 2017. He had left open the possibility of playing again up until announcing his retirement on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old Miller posted on Instagram that it was time "to move on from playing the game of football." He wrote that he would love more than anything to play at Soldier Field one last time, but he "physically cannot give the game and our fans what they deserve."
Miller finishes his career with 146 receptions for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns in 66 games. He was selected by Jacksonville in the sixth round of the 2009 draft and played for the Jaguars for three seasons.