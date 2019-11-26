Men's basketball
VU's Freeman-Liberty makes all-tourney team: After pacing his team through three games at the Paradise Jam this week, Valpo sophomore Javon Freeman-Liberty was named to the all-tournament team following Monday’s championship game. This adds another honor to the list of season accolades for Freeman-Liberty, who was also named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week on Nov. 18. For the tournament, Freeman-Liberty averaged 25.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while handing out eight assists and grabbing nine steals over three games in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. He has scored 20 points or more in five straight games, and accumulated 19 points or more in all seven games so far this season. He’s averaging 23.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game through seven contests.
Women's volleyball
Cookerly, Anderson earn MVC honors: Valparaiso's Rylee Cookerly and Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) were named to the Missouri Valley Conference's Scholar-Athlete teams. Cookerly was a first-team selection, while Anderson earned honorable mention. Cookerly owns a 3.948 cumulative grade point average as a nursing major and has earned Valpo Presidential Academic honors and the MVC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award. Like Cookerly, she has earned Valpo Presidential Academic honors, as well as the MVC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award. Anderson carries a 3.691 cumulative GPA as a sports management major.
Pro basketball
Stanley named new coach with Fever: The Fever needed a proven leader to take over as their next head coach. Marianne Stanley seemed like the perfect fit. On Tuesday, Fever officials announced they had hired the Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer, who just celebrated her most recent championship last season as an assistant coach with the Washington Mystics. “The thing that excites me most is her ability to see and teach the game,” said Tamika Catchings, Indiana’s vice president of basketball operations and new general manager. “She brings a championship type mentality and knows what it takes to win, both on and off the court. The focus since the season ended has been finding the right leader for our team and organization. We are on the right path with Marianne.” Stanley replaces Pokey Chatman, who was fired in September after going 28-74 in three seasons with Indiana. Now Catchings, in the expanded role as GM also announced Tuesday, and Fever president and COO Allison Barber are betting big on Stanley to get the franchise righted.
Bulls struggle against Blazers: Zach LaVine had 18 points for the Bulls in Monday's 117-94 loss to the Trail Blazers. Chicago has dropped two of three. LaVine was just 1 for 5 on 3-pointers two days after making 13 of 17 while scoring a career-high 49 points Saturday at Charlotte. Chicago led 28-27 at the end of the first quarter before Portland took command early in the second. The Blazers led by as 13 points before the Bulls scored 11 straight to pull within 50-48.