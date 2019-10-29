MEN'S SOCCER
Garcia named MVC Offensive Player of the Week: Valparaiso senior Adan Garcia was recognized by the Missouri Valley Conference on Tuesday after capturing a slice of program history in a 3-1 road victory at Drake last Wednesday. Garcia assisted on all three Valpo goals, tying the program record for assists in a single match, a feat that had been accomplished just once previously. The first three-assist game by a Valpo player since Thomas Froats in 1985 helped Garcia gain MVC Offensive Player of the Week honors. He became the second Valpo player to earn the award this season, joining Cole Rainwater (Lake Central). This marked the first weekly conference honor of Garcia’s career. The three assists in the win over the Bulldogs allowed him to climb into 10th in program history for career assists with 11. He is the first Valpo player with a double-figure career assist total since Adrian Ortiz finished his collegiate tenure with 13 in 2010. Garcia is a 2018 All-MVC Honorable Mention recipient and a 2017 Second-Team All-MVC honoree.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Scoring error at New Prairie Semistate: A scoring error was corrected from the New Prairie Semistate. The host Cougars placed sixth and now qualifiy for state. Lake Central will also remain as a team qualifier. Since New Prairie advanced as a team, Hobart's Bruce Leipart has been added as an individual qualifier.
TELEVISION
Hummel a part of BTN broadcasts: Robbie Hammel (Valparaiso) will serve again as an college basketball analyst with the Big Ten Network. The network’s season-long coverage includes studio shows and original programming which return this winter.
AUTO RACING
Hinchcliffe to be replaced at new McLaren team: James Hinchcliffe has been released from the new Arrow McLaren SP Racing team, two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, despite repeated public assurances that the popular Canadian was not leaving the organization once McLaren came aboard. Hinchcliffe learned Sunday he was being replaced by 2018 Indy Lights Champion Pato O'Ward and said his farewells at the team shop Monday, the two people said. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because McLaren is not expected to formally announce its lineup of O'Ward and reigning Indy Lights champion Oliver Askew until Wednesday at the earliest. McLaren had planned to run its own two-car IndyCar operation in 2020 until its failure to make the Indianapolis 500 with Fernando Alonso in May was too devastating a setback. The Formula One brand instead partnered with the existing team owned by Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson and sponsored by Arrow. That required the Schmidt group to move from Honda to Chevrolet, an immediate issue for Hinchcliffie because of his strong personal service agreements with Honda Canada. It led to constant speculation that Hinchcliffe would find an out in his contract and remain a Honda driver, but nearly all parties vehemently insisted he was going to driver under the McLaren banner. The only partner not to publicly back Hinchcliffe's definite return was sponsor Arrow. Hinchcliffe's ouster to make room for O'Ward was first reported by Racer Magazine.