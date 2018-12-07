College football
VU's Norberg, Ng to Participate in FCS Bowl: Valparaiso University seniors Griffin Norberg and Alex Ng accepted invitations to play in the Football Championship Subdivision National Bowl on Sunday.
The event is designed to showcase FCS football players and is attended by scouts representing professional teams in the NFL and Canadian Football League.
Norberg totaled 967 receiving yards during a strong senior season and closed out his career with 1,725 yards, seventh in program history. He had nine touchdown receptions this season, the most by any Valpo player since 2003. Ng averaged 38.2 yards per punt during his senior season and placed 42.9 percent of his punts inside the 20.
This year the event will be held at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida. The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. A live broadcast of the game can be viewed at flofootball.com, which requires a subscription.
Women's volleyball
VU's season comes to an end: Katherine Carlson had 21 kills Thursday, but Valparaiso lost 25-18, 22-25, 25-13, 25-20 to Tulane in the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) had 44 assists for the Crusaders, who close the season with the second-most wins in a year (27) in program history.
Pro football
Ex-NFL linebacker Isiah Robertson killed in Texas car crash: Former two-time All-Pro linebacker Isiah Robertson was killed when the limousine he was driving skidded on a rain-slicked curve on a dark, rural East Texas highway and was hit by two other vehicles.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash happened about 9 p.m. Thursday on Texas Route 198 almost 6 miles north of Mabank and 50 miles southeast of Dallas. A DPS statement says the limousine Robertson was driving entered the curve at an unsafe speed for the rainy conditions. It veered off the road and skidded sideways before coming to a stop partially on the road. A pickup truck following behind hit the limo, knocking the limo into the southbound lane where it was slammed by an oncoming car.
The Los Angeles Rams drafted Robertson from Southern University in the first round of the 1971 NFL draft. He remained with the Rams through 1978, then played in 1979-82 for the Buffalo Bills. He was named first-team All-Pro in 1973 and 1976 and was chosen for the Pro Bowl in his rookie 1971 season, as well as 1973-77.
Tim Rossovich, actor and former NFL player, dies at 72: Tim Rossovich, a consensus All-America defensive end at Southern California who played in the NFL before going on to an acting career, has died. He was 72.
Rossovich died Thursday in Sacramento after a long illness, the school said Friday.
Rossovich played at USC from 1965-67 and appeared in two Rose Bowls. He was co-captain of the 1967 team that won the national championship. Rossovich was inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.
After his football career ended, Rossovich spent two decades as an actor and stuntman. At USC, he roomed with actor Tom Selleck, on whose hit "Magnum, P.I." Rossovich later appeared.