Men's soccer
Rainwater named MVC Player of the Week: It didn’t take long for Cole Rainwater (Lake Central) to earn the first honor of his career, as the Valparaiso freshman was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday. Rainwater turned in a hat trick in the first home fixture of his collegiate career, scoring in the 23rd, 53rd and 86th minutes of an 8-2 victory over IU Northwest on Monday. His final goal came on a penalty kick to complete the feat. It was the 10th hat trick in program history and the third in the last four years. Rainwater added an assist to his three-goal effort, making it a seven-point night for the rookie. He matched a program record for points in a single match, becoming just the fifth player in Valpo history to accrue seven. He was the first player to do so since Paul Leitelt on Aug. 27, 2006 vs. Evansville. Rainwater struck seven shots in Monday’s match, placing six on goal.
College football
New Mexico not yet evaluating who will coach vs Notre Dame: A New Mexico spokesman says the team has not yet reached the point of making coaching decisions for the Lobos' Sept. 14 game against Notre Dame. Coach Bob Davie, who is 64, had a "serious medical incident" Saturday following New Mexico's season-opening victory against Sam Houston State. He said in a statement Sunday that he expects to fully recover. He thanked the UNM Hospital staff who treated him at a "critical time." The nature of his medical episode remained unclear Tuesday. New Mexico spokesman Frank Mercogliano says the team is "not to the point" of making decisions about the game next week at Notre Dame. Davie is a former Notre Dame coach. He's in his eighth season leading New Mexico. The Albuquerque Journal reports there was no acting head coach at the Lobos' practice Monday. The coordinators ran practice for their squads.
Mixed martial arts
Former UFC champ Cris 'Cyborg' Justino signs with Bellator: Former UFC featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino has signed with the Bellator promotion. Bellator announced the move Tuesday to acquire one of the most accomplished fighters in women's mixed martial arts history. The 34-year-old Justino (21-2, 1 no-contest) went unbeaten in 20 fights over 13 1/2 years during an MMA career that began in 2005. After joining the UFC in 2016, she won its inaugural 145-pound belt in July 2017. But Justino lost her title to two-belt champion Amanda Nunes last December in a stunning 51-second knockout defeat. Justino has feuded openly with UFC President Dana White in recent months, and her UFC contract ended in July. Bellator President Scott Coker ran the Strikeforce promotion when Justino was its 145-pound champion.