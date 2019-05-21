College baseball
VU's season comes to an end: Blake Billinger was 1-for-4 with a double and RBI Tuesday, but Valparaiso's season came to an end with a 7-1 loss to Missouri State in the opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Sam Shaikin was 1-for-4 with a run scored for the Crusaders (14-36).
Four VU players make All-MVC team: Valparaiso's Chase Dawson (Andrean) and Blake Billinger were named to the All-MVC Second Team.
Riley Dent and Easton Rhodehouse received honorable mention recognition.
College
Cells from Purdue super fan being used for cancer research: Cells from Tyler Trent, the Purdue University super fan and cancer activist who died in January, are being used by cancer researchers to study the disease.
The Purdue Center for Cancer Research says Tuesday it's honoring Trent's legacy through three new collaborative research initiatives, including one using his cancer cells. The center's Director Tim Ratliff says in a statement that part of Trent's "incredible lasting legacy is that he will help current and future patients."
Trent died on Jan. 1 at age 20 following a battle with bone cancer. He became a social media star with his positive attitude and determination to live every day to the fullest.
Trent donated his tumors before his death to be used for cancer research. The cells will be studied using imaging technology.
Boys golf
Munster wins Northwest Crossroads Conference title: Luke Dragicevish carded a 5-over-par 77 to lead Munster to the team team.
The Mustangs won the event at Wicker Park with a 331.
Andrean's Joe Curtin won medalist honors with a 73. The 59ers were second at 335.
Highland was third at 340, Kankakee Valley fourth at 369, Lowell fifth at 372 and Hobart sixth at 374.
Jordan Harris carded a 74 for the Red Devils.
Pro soccer
DaMarcus Beasley to retire at end of Houston Dynamo season: DaMarcus Beasley says he will retire after 20 years in professional soccer when the Houston Dynamo finish their season.
The midfielder and left back turns 37 this week and is the only American to either play in four World Cups or appear in a European Champions League semifinal.
Beasley said on Twitter on Monday he appreciates "all the loves, cheers and jeers throughout these 20 years," adding that "being on the pitch has fulfilled every dream I could have ever imagined."
Beasley grew up in Fort Wayne, won the Silver Ball as the No. 2 player behind teammate Landon Donovan at the 1999 Under-17 World Championship when the U.S. reached the semifinals.
He scored 17 goals in 126 international appearances from 2001-17 and played for the Chicago Fire (2000-04), PSV Eindhoven (2004-06), Manchester City (2006-07), Glasgow Rangers (2007-10), Hannover (2010-11), Puebla (2011-14) and Houston (2014-19).
Beasley had four goals in 12 matches for PSV during the 2004-05 Champions League and played in the first leg of the semifinals against AC Milan. He missed the second leg because of a knee injury, and AC Milan advanced on away goals.