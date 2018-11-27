College football
VU's Snouffer makes PFL First Team: Valparaiso senior linebacker Drew Snouffer was named to the All-Pioneer Football League's First Team.
He's the first VY player to earn that distinction since Alex Green in 2015. Before having his season cut two games short by an injury, Snouffer racked up 106 tackles, his third straight season of 100 tackles or more. He became just the second Valpo player in the last 25 years to enjoy three straight seasons with 100 tackles or more, joining Green (2013-2015). Snouffer led the PFL with 11.8 tackles per game, a mark that ranked sixth nationally in Division I FCS. He also finished with 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries in nine games this season.
Junior Bailey Gessinger was recognized for his work as a return specialist as a member of the all-PFL second team for the third straight season. He was named the PFL Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 14. Gessinger enters his senior season with four career kickoff returns for touchdowns, one shy of tying a PFL record. Two of those returns came this season, allowing Gessinger to equal his own program watermark for kickoff return TDs in a single season with two. He finished the season with 10 punt returns for 41 yards and 39 kickoff returns for 954 yards (24.5 yards per return).
Valpo also had seven players named all-PFL Honorable Mention selections: junior defensive back Jamari Booker, redshirt junior offensive lineman Jack Jarnigan, senior wide receiver Griffin Norberg, junior linebacker Austin Petrie, junior defensive tackle James Reed, senior offensive lineman Tom Schofield and senior defensive lineman Mike Wheeler.
Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald voted Big Ten coach of year: Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald is the unanimous choice for Big Ten coach of the year.:
Michigan's Devin Bush is defensive player of the year and top linebacker. Michigan State's Kenny Willekes was voted top defensive lineman and Iowa's Amani Hooker top defensive back.
Men's basketball
Ball State shoots 59 percent, rolls past D-II Tiffin: Tayler Persons scored 20 points, Trey Moses had 14 points and 17 rebounds and Ball State rolled to a 108-62 victory over Division II Tiffin on Tuesday night.
Both Persons and Moses were 7 of 10 from the field. Zach Gunn added 17 points, made four 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds for Ball State (4-3). K.J. Walton and Tahjai Teague added 15 points apiece. The Cardinals shot 59 percent from the floor and made nine 3-pointers.
Soccer
2nd-tier United Soccer League recognizes union: Players in the second tier of U.S. men's soccer leagues have formed a union for collective bargaining.
The United Soccer League said Tuesday its USL Championship clubs have recognized the USL Players Association as their players' exclusive bargaining representative. Indy Eleven is a member of the USL's championship division.