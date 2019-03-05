College softball
VU shuts out NC State: Kelsie Packard tossed five innings of shutout relief Tuesday, leading Valparaiso to a 4-0 win over host North Carolina State.
Packard (5-3) allowed three hits and had six strikeouts.
The Crusaders (6-8) took control with a four-run third inning. Carly Trepanier was 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored. Jaymee Lawton was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Morgan Matalin was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
College baseball
Valpo falls to NC A&T: Blake Billinger had a solo home run, but Valparaiso lost 11-4 to North Carolina A & T.
Riley Dent and Sam Shakin were each 2-for-5 with an RBI for the Crusaders (2-7). Patrick Donohue was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Steven Fitzsimmons added a double.
Men's tennis
Rain washes out Valpo match vs. Furman: Valparaiso was scheduled to continue its spring break trip on Tuesday vs. Furman, but the match was cancelled due to inclement weather in Seminole County, Florida, and will not be made up.
Women's tennis
Valparaiso falls to Tampa: Meg Modesto (Chesterton) won 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 at No. 2 singles, but Valparaiso lost 5-2 to Tampa.
Teammate Jordan Kopfer won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 6 singles for the Crusaders (2-9).
Men's basketball
Baldwin scores 24 to carry Butler past Xavier: Kamar Baldwin had 24 points as Butler edged past Xavier 71-66 on Tuesday night.
Paul Jorgensen had 19 points and five steals for Butler (16-14, 7-10 Big East Conference). Christian David added three blocks.
Pro baseball
Cubs, Sox go 0-3: Addison Russell hit two doubles for the Cubs in a 9-2 loss to the Angels. Willson Contreras also doubled, and circled the bases when Mike Trout kicked the ball in center field while trying to pick it up, sending it rolling along the warning track toward right.
Eloy Jimenez hit a two-run homer for the White Sox in a 7-4 split-squad loss to the Padres. The Sox also lost 11-0 to the Indians.
Pro football
Bears release veteran linebacker Sam Acho: The Bears have released linebacker Sam Acho.
An eight-year veteran, Acho made 25 starts in four seasons with the Bears and had four sacks, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles. He missed the final 12 games last year because of a torn pectoral muscle.
Acho helped coordinate the Bears' social justice initiatives and has worked with several charities, most notably Living Hope Christian Ministries. That organization founded by his parents in 1989 provides medical services in Nigeria.
Pro wrestling
Former WWF wrestler King Kong Bundy dies at 61: King Kong Bundy, the 6-foot-4 professional wrestler best known for facing Hulk Hogan in WrestleMania 2, has died. He was 61.
Bundy died Monday, said promoter and longtime friend David Herro. He posted on Facebook: "Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family." The cause of death and other details were not disclosed.
Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 458-pound wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981.
He faced Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2, which Hogan won. WWE said he was one of the "greatest ... big men to lace up a set of boots."
Hogan tweeted he was "overwhelmed" by Bundy's death. "R.I.P. big man until we meet again. HH."