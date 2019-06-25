College swimming
VU teams earn CSCAA Scholar All-America honors: Valparaiso's men’s and women’s teams were named Scholar All-America Teams by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association on Tuesday.
The women’s team had a 3.29 semester grade point average, while the men picked up the accolade with a team semester GPA of 3.03. The women’s squad was named a Scholar All-America Team for a second consecutive semester, while the men’s team received recognition for the first time under head coach Miriam Wagner.
College
Elston grad Thomas to be inducted into IU Hall: The late Donnie Thomas will be inducted into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame.
Thomas, also a Michigan City Elston grad, and five others will be inducated on Sept. 20 at the annual Hall of Fame dinner.
Thomas, who died in 2017, was a 1972 Elston grad, played linebacker with the Hoosiers. He played three games for the New England Patriots.
UCLA's Garcia named Collegiate Woman Athlete of Year: UCLA softball player Rachel Garcia has earned the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year award.
Garcia was presented with the Honda Cup on Monday night in a ceremony at Galen Center on the USC campus.
The junior pitcher from Palmdale, California, was selected most outstanding player of the Women's College World Series after leading the Bruins to their 13th national championship.
The other finalists were basketball player Megan Gustafson of Iowa and swimmer Lilly King of Indiana.
Football
Former ND player, girlfriend indicted in Vegas child death case: A former pro football player and his girlfriend have been indicted on murder and 20 felony child abuse charges in the death of the woman's 5-year-old daughter, court officials said Tuesday.
Former NFL and Canadian Football League running back Cierre Marcelle Wood, 28, and Amy Taylor, 26, are accused of killing Taylor's daughter, La'Rayah Davis, who was found lifeless on April 9 in Wood's apartment.
Taylor and her daughter had moved in with Wood and his young daughter less than two weeks earlier.
A judge who heard evidence last month against Wood said it was clear that La'Rayah suffered before she died and that Wood and Taylor were responsible for her death.
The judge cited photos of numerous external bruises from what were described as finger-pokes to the girl's abdomen, back, arms and legs. Autopsy findings showed La'Rayah had 20 newly broken ribs, internal bleeding, a lacerated liver and bruises to her heart, diaphragm and connective tissue.
Wood played for the University of Notre Dame before NFL stints with Houston, New England and Buffalo.