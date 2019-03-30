Men's tennis
Valparaiso extends win streak: Brandon Ancona, Kweisi Kenyatte and Brian Pecyna won both at singles and doubles Saturday, extending Valparaiso's win streak to six with a 5-2 decision over Illinois State.
Ancona won 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 at No. 2 singles for the Crusaders (12-3), while Kenyatte won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3. The duo combined for a 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles. Pecyna won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4 singles. He teamed with Chad Kissell to win 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
College baseball
Valpo loses to Dallas Baptist: Riley Dent was 3 for 4, but Valparaiso lost 8-0 to Dallas Baptist in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Colin Fields (2-2) suffered the loss for the Crusaders (5-18), allowing five earned runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Patrick, Thorn lead PNW to sweep: Chad Patrick (Hebron) threw a one-hit complete game shutout in the opener, leading Purdue Northwest to a 6-0, 5-4 doubleheader sweep against Parkside.
Patrick (1-2) had a no-hitter entering the seventh inning before allowing a double. He added four strikeouts.
Ray Hilbrich (Lake Central) had an RBI triple, while Brett Veltema added an RBI double.
In the nightcap, Hunter Thorn (Portage) drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning to secure the sweep.
Men's basketball
Ex-Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg hired at struggling Nebraska: Fred Hoiberg, the former NBA player who coached Iowa State and the Bulls, was hired Saturday to coach a Nebraska team that had big hopes this season but finished with a 19-17 record and out of the NCAA Tournament yet again.
Hoiberg has strong ties to the school, which announced his hiring four days after seventh-year coach Tim Miles was fired.
Hoiberg, dismissed by the Bulls in in December, agreed to a seven-year contract paying a total of $25 million.
The 46-year-old Hoiberg was born in Lincoln and maternal grandfather Jerry Bush was the Cornhuskers coach from 1954 to 1963. His paternal grandfather was a professor at Nebraska and his parents are graduates of the school.
Auto racing
Busch wins Xfinity for chance at Texas tripleheader sweep: Kyle Busch has set himself up for the chance at a Texas three-step.
Busch rocketed ahead of Tyler Reddick on the final restart with six laps remaining and won the NASCAR Xfinity race Saturday, setting up the possibility of a tripleheader weekend sweep in Texas.
While Busch will be going for his third career NASCAR tripleheader sweep — he did it at Bristol in 2010 and 2017 — he missed out on the chance for one at his home track in Las Vegas four weeks ago with a third-place Cup finish after winning the Xfinity and Truck Series races. He missed sweep chances at Texas in 2009 and 2014.
"I've been close before. I don't know how many times I've won two of the three. It's been too many," Busch said. "So certainly to have the opportunity to go after another one here it's good. It means a lot."
He got his 55th career Truck Series win Friday night at Texas, and will start 16th for Sunday's Cup race at the 1 1/2-mile track where he won last spring. His 53 career Cup wins include three in Texas.