WOMEN'S SOCCER
Valpo wins regular-season finale: Lauren Torhorst scored two goals Friday to lead Valparaiso to a 3-0 win over Northern Iowa in Missouri Valley Conference play. It was also the Crusaders' regular-season finale. Natalie Graf added a goal for VU (2-14-1, 2-5), Cierra Welch had two assists, and teammate Kiley Dugan had a helper. Georgia Henkel had two saves to preserve the shutout.
PNW falls to Northern Michigan: Bridget Grady made eight saves in Purdue Northwest's 2-0 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference loss to Northern Michigan. The Pride falls to 2-12-1 and 0-10 in the league.
MEN'S SOCCER
Indiana Northwest falls to Moody Bible: Vincent Lopez scored a goal Friday, but Indiana Northwest lost 7-1 to Moody Bible. Maxwell Higgins had six saves for the RedHawks (2-13).
PNW falls to Saginaw Valley: Sebastian Contreras had five saves in a 3-0 CCAC loss to Saginaw Valley. The Pride falls to 1-12-3 overall and 1-8-3 in the CCAC.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
PNW swept by Wayne State: Annie Pulizos had seven kills in Purdue Northwest's 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 CCAC loss to Wayne State. Holly Faley added 22 assists for the Pride (3-22, 0-12), while Danielle Fowler added 14 digs.
PRO BASKETBALL
Brogdon leads Pacers over Cavs: Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help the injury-depleted Pacers win at home for the first time this season, 102-95 over the Cavaliers on Friday night. Jeremy Lamb added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 17 rebounds. The Pacers have won two in a row after opening the season 0-3. Brogdon hit four free throws in the final minute as Indiana avenged a 110-99 loss in Cleveland last weekend.
Bulls hang on to edge Detroit: Wendell Carter Jr. had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bulls over Detroit 112-106. Zach LaVine had a team-high 26 points. Otto Porter Jr. added 22 points, while Lauri Markkanen had 14.
PRO BASEBALL
Beltran named new Mets manager: Carlos Beltrán, two years removed from his playing career and with no managerial experience, has been picked by the New York Mets to replace Mickey Callaway. A person familiar with the Mets' decision told The Associated Press about it Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made an announcement. A nine-time All-Star during 20 major league seasons, Beltrán played for the Mets from 2005-11.
AROUND THE HORN
Already with three victories and a career-best 17 finishes in the top 10, Rory McIlroy has put himself in position to add to those totals going into the weekend at the HSBC Champions. He made a mess of the 16th hole Friday and escaped with bogey after hitting three tee shots (only two of them counted). He bounced back with a 5-iron to 3 feet for eagle on the final hole for a 5-under 67, leaving him one shot behind Matt Fitzpatrick.