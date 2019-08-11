Men's basketball
VU rallies to win second game on tour: Valparaiso erased a double-digit deficit in the final five minutes Sunday to defeat Concordia University 94-90 in Montreal. The Crusaders are 2-0 on the trip. VU scored the game's final 14 points to pull out the win. Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Crusaders with 27 points, and he knocked down a go-ahead basket with 1:32, putting Valpo up 92-90, the team’s first lead of the second half. The game-ending run was fueled by the scoring of Donovan Clay and Freeman-Liberty, who combined for 10 of the run’s first 12 points. Eron Gordon cashed in on a pair of free throws with 11 seconds remaining. The Valpo defense held the Stingers to 0-for-6 shooting and forced five turnovers over the final 4:56 of the contest. Daniel Sackey came off the bench to score 21 points and pull down a team-high seven rebounds. Junior Mileek McMillan (Merrillville) contributed 14 points, going 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. Valpo will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Carleton University in Ottawa for the third of four games on the tour.
Pro baseball
RailCats win with late outburst: The RailCats scored four runs in the ninth inning Sunday to defeat St. Paul 11-7. Ray Jones was 2-for-5 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored. John Price Jr. was 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Andy DeJesus was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Colin Willis extended his on-base streak to 18 games. He was 1-for-5 with an RBI and run scored. Alex Crosby was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and run scored. Also, the RailCats placed Tom Walraven to the seven-day DL with a strained oblique muscle. His spot on the roster has been filled with the activation of reliever Sandy Lugo. Willis had a double in Saturday's 3-2 loss. Karch Kowalczyk (Valparaiso University) pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings with two strikeouts to pick up the win for the Saints.
Pro golf
Reed delivers clutch putts to win Northern Trust title: The harder he worked, the farther Patrick Reed felt he was falling behind. That's when the people around him sought drastic measures by making him leave his golf clubs alone for 10 whole days. Recharged from his pre-summer break, Reed finally found the result he was looking for Sunday in The Northern Trust, and it couldn't have come at a better time. He delivered key shots on three straight holes on the back nine at Liberty National — two for birdie, one for par — to overtake Jon Rahm, hold off Abraham Ancer, close with a 2-under 69 and win the FedEx Cup opener. It was his first victory in 16 months over 41 tournaments worldwide dating to the 2018 Masters. "The longer that time period is in between wins, it just makes it tougher," Reed said. "I was pushing too hard and was trying harder and all of a sudden, it was going the wrong direction. My team was smart enough to tell me to back off, shut it down and reset and get clear, because we can finish the year right. We can get a couple Ws, and no better place that starting the first week of the playoffs." Points are quadrupled in the PGA Tour postseason, so the victory vaulted Reed from No. 50 to No. 2. His place in the Tour Championship is secure. His odds of the $15 million prize are greatly increased.