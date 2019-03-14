Women's basketball
VU advances in MVC tourney: Meredith Hamlet made sure she extended her collegiate basketball career Thursday, scoring a team-high 25 points in Valparaiso's 79-77 win over Indiana State in the opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Moline, Illinois.
Teammates Addison Stoller and Ella Ellenson each added 13 points for the Crusaders. Grace Hales had 11. Shay Frederick scored 10.
VU advances to play 21st-ranked Drake at noon Friday.
IU Northwest's Roach named an NAIA All-American: Indiana Northwest's Grayce Roach (Hobart) was named to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' Division II Women's Basketball All-America team on Thursday.
Roach was a third-team selection. The 5-foot-8 senior guard led the RedHawks to a school-record 27 wins (27-8) and a first-ever appearance in the Sweet 16 in the 2019 NAIA National Tournament.
For the season, Roach led the RedHawks in total minutes averaging 34.7 per game and ranked third on the team in scoring at 14.3 points and first in assists at 4.7 per game while shooting .428 from the field, .353 from three-point range and .784 from the line. She led the team in steals with 55 and ranked fourth on the team in rebounds with 4.2 per game. Her 165 total assists placed her in the top ten nationally. She scored exactly 500 points in her senior season and finishes her career with program ranks of third all-time in scoring (1,854) first in assists (436), second in three-point field goals (220) and tied for first all-time in career starts with 128.
Pro golf
Fleetwood, Bradley tied for lead at Players: March or May, there is no shortage of excitement at The Players Championship.
Tiger Woods made only one par on the back nine Thursday, revving up the crowd with five birdies, only to slow his charge with three mistakes.
Emiliano Grillo hit the pin on the island-green 17th and the ball nearly bounced into the water. One group later, Ryan Moore heard the "clink" of ball hitting pin on the fly and heard only cheers for the ninth hole-in-one on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass.
Harris English had an albatross 2. Kiradech Aphibarnrat had an 84.
There were 23 eagles. Fifty players had a double bogey or worse.
When the day ended, Keegan Bradley and Tommy Fleetwood went different routes to reach the same score and share the lead at 7-under 65.
Bradley got off to a fast start and had three putts for eagle, making one of them. Fleetwood had a big finish with three straight birdie putts of 15 feet or longer.
"If you like golf, you should like this golf course, really," Fleetwood said. "It's just about as fair as you're going to get a test. If you hit it well like I did today, you're going to have chances and you can shoot a score, and people are shooting scores. But you can also get it the other way, as soon as you start struggling and start going the other way, it can easily go against you. It's an amazing course for that."