Women's basketball
Valparaiso loses to Miami, Ohio: Addison Stoller had 15 points Saturday, but Valparaiso lost 68-47 to Miami, Ohio.
Meredith Hamlet added 13 for the Crusaders (3-6).
PNW falls to Michigan Tech: Bayley Goodman had a season-high 17 points, but Purdue Northwest lost 79-54 to Michigan Tech in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.
Lanie Allen added 12 points and pulled down a season-best eight rebounds for the Pride (2-7, 0-4).
Men's basketball
South Suburban College remains unbeaten: Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) scored 27 points to lead No. 1-ranked South Suburban College to a 86-46 win over Kalmazoo.
Jason Towers added 19 points for the Bulldogs (13-0), while Nate Shead added 10.
PNW loses to Michigan Tech: Anthony Bernard had 10 points and 15 rebounds for his second career double-double, but Purdue Northwest lost 78-62 to Michigan Tech in GLIAC play.
Tim Gilmore added 10 points and three rebounds.
Pro baseball
RailCats acquire infielder Figueroa from Atlantic League: The RailCats acquired infielder Steve Figueroa from the York Revolution of the Atlantic League recently to complete the trade that sent left-handed pitcher Austin Wright to York for future considerations on Sept. 10.
Figueroa signed his first professional baseball contract with the New Hampshire Wild of the Empire League at the start of 2018 campaign and slashed .289/.402/.430/.832 with 35 runs, 43 hits, three doubles, three home runs, seven extra-base hits, 20 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 42 games before having his contract purchased by the Quebec Capitales of the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball (Can-Am League) on June 22.
In one game with the Capitales, Figueroa went 0-for-2 before signing with the York Revolution on Aug. 23. In six games with the Revolution, Figueroa slashed .429/.429/.524/.952 with four runs, nine hits, two doubles and a stolen base.
Football
West Virginia QB Grier to skip bowl, prepare for NFL draft: West Virginia quarterback Will Grier won't play for the 15th-ranked Mountaineers in the Camping World Bowl against No. 17 Syracuse, instead focusing on preparation for the NFL draft.
Grier announced his decision Saturday in a statement released by West Virginia .
The senior joins about a dozen high-profile college players who already have announced they will skip their team's bowl games. The list includes Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, LSU cornerback Greedy Williams, Arizona State receiver N'Keal Harry and Michigan defensive tackle Rashan Gary. On Friday, West Virginia senior offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste announced he would not play in the bowl game.