SPORTS DIGEST: VU's Edwards earns MVC honors

Women's basketball

South Carolina returns to No. 1: Coach Dawn Staley has South Carolina back where her team started the season: at No. 1 in The Associated Press poll. The Gamecocks regained the top spot on Monday, receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks will be tested right away; they visit No. 2 UConn on Monday night in the 60th matchup ever between the top two teams in the poll. UConn moved up one spot to No. 2 on Monday after then-No. 1 Louisville lost at home to No. 4 North Carolina State last week. The Cardinals fell to third and the Wolfpack remained fourth. They lost to unranked North Carolina on Sunday.

Pro football

Bears promote DeFilippo to pass game coordinator: The Bears promoted John DeFilippo to pass game coordinator while keeping him in his role as quarterbacks coach on Monday. DeFilippo joined coach Matt Nagy's staff last season. He was the offensive coordinator for Minnesota during the 2018 season and Jacksonville in 2019 before he was fired. He previously worked for Philadelphia, Cleveland, Oakland, the New York Jets, the New York Giants, the Colts and Carolina. DeFilippo takes over for Dave Ragone, who left to become offensive coordinator in Atlanta. The Bears are coming off back-to-back 8-8 regular seasons. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky started the first three games before getting benched in favor of Nick Foles. He returned to the lineup later in the season after the struggling Foles got hurt. Trubisky, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, is set to become a free agent after the Bears opted not to exercise their fifth-year option on his contract.