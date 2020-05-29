You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
SPORTS DIGEST: VU's Germann repeats coSIDA Academic All-District honor
urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: VU's Germann repeats coSIDA Academic All-District honor

{{featured_button_text}}
Crusaders logo

Valparaiso Crusaders logo

 Provided

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

VU's Germann repeats coSIDA Academic All-District honor: Katherine Germann is representing the Crusaders for academic and athletic success for a second straight year. The cross country and track and field athlete was one of 14 division-I athletes on the District 5 team representing Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. The senior finished with a 4.0 grade point average studying biology and earning the 2020 Laurel Award, given to the Valpo student-athlete with the highest grade point average. Germann advances to the vote for the All-American team.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Notre Dame, Kentucky announce series: Kentucky and Notre Dame play this fall to begin a three-year series between two of college basketball’s winningest programs. Kentucky hosts Notre Dame on Dec. 12 in the first regular-season meeting between the schools since Notre Dame's 64-50 victory at home on Nov. 29, 2012. The Wildcats visit the Fighting Irish on Dec. 10, 2022, and the teams play at a neutral site to be determined on Dec. 11, 2021. “It is great to renew a series between two of the ‘blue bloods’ of college basketball,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said on the school's website. Kentucky is 43-19 against Notre Dame all-time, including 8-0 at home, and won the previous meeting 68-66 in a tense NCAA Tournament region final in Cleveland. The Wildcats are 10-6 in South Bend, though the Irish have won the past two at home.

PRO HOCKEY

Blackhawks, Chalupa agree to 2-year deal: The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract with Czech forward Matej Chalupa. The team announced the deal on Friday. It begins with the 2020-21 season and carries an average annual value of $925,000. The 21-year-old Chalupa spent most of last season with HK Hradec Kralove of the Czech Republic League, collecting seven goals and 17 assists in 50 games.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

IUN adds 12 with Region emphasis: The RedHawks add 11 Regionites to their roster, and 12 total players in the 2020 class. There were nine players that earned Times' all-area honors, including fourth-team selections Ally McConnell (Marquette), Taylor Jacksich (Lake Central) and Troilisia Lacey (Portage). Other signees include Kristen Cravens (Portage), Karli Miller (transferring from Aurora/Andrean product), Olivia Klinger (Washington Township), Haley Rokosz (Hebron), Kaitlyn Foutz (Calumet Christian), Jenna Mercer (Whiting), Sydney Van Meter (Rensselaer Central), Samantha Martin (Kankakee Valley) and Halle Rosado (Portage).

PREP SPORTS

IHSA decision on return delayed: Athletes and coaches in Illinois are still on hold for a potential return to normalcy. The IHSA typically allows for contact days in June but those have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. As Illinois enters the third phase of their reopening plan, the state association is working in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) to ensure the safety of high school teams, according to executive director Craig Anderson. “We refuse to compromise safety in this process, and anticipate being able to enact and educate our member schools on the Return to Play Guidelines by Monday, June 1,” he said.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts