SPORTS DIGEST: Wayne State sweeps Purdue Northwest basketball
MEN'S BASKETBALL

PNW can't dig out of huge hole: Wayne State scored early an often, jumping out to a 22-point first-half lead in a 72-56 win over Purdue Northwest. Wayne State led 47-25 at halftime. The Pride received a game-high 16 points from Anthony Barnard. Top scorer Jyrus Freels was held to six points. PNW's leading rebounder, Vincent Miszkiewicz did not play. The Pride are 5-5 in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Pride fall in overtime against Wayne State: Nine players scored for Purdue Northwest but none reached double digits in a 61-56 overtime loss to Wayne State on Friday. Brittany Barnard scored a team-high nine points and three individuals score eight apiece. The Pride (2-8, 2-8) were outscored in the paint by 12. Wayne State's Kate Sherwood scored a game-high 15 points.

PRO BASEBALL

Cy Young winner Bauer joins Dodgers: Trevor Bauer is coming home to pitch for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner announced his decision on Friday in a two-minute video posted to his Twitter account. Bauer narrated the piece, which ended with him saying, "This season is about making sure history remembers us as we wish to be remembered. This season is about adding to our legacy. And I can’t wait, Dodger fans.” The Dodgers made it worth his while: His contract is for $102 million over three years, according to multiple media reports. The video was titled “MY NEW HOME!!!” and the credits said it was written by Bauer, who wore a Dodgers jersey and cap. He tossed a baseball from one hand to the other. Bauer, who turned 30 last month, was born in North Hollywood, went to high school in Santa Clarita and played baseball at UCLA.

PRO GOLF

Stricker one-stroke back: Steve Stricker is having too much fun at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to stress over a messy finish Friday. Trying to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history, the 53-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain shot a 5-under 66 to get within a stroke of leader Xander Schauffele entering the weekend at TPC Scottsdale. Stricker scrambled for par on the eighth, but couldn’t overcome another poor approach on No. 9 in a closing bogey. Stricker, who will be 54 on Feb. 23, won the last of his 12 PGA Tour titles in 2012 at Kapalua. Sam Snead is the oldest winner at 52 years, 10 months, 8 days in the 1965 Greater Greensboro event. Seven players have won in their 50s, the last Davis Love III at 51 in the 2015 Wyndham Championship. The five-time PGA Tour Champions winner, with wife, Nicki, working as his caddie, birdied four of his first eight holes with hardly anyone watching in the chilly morning conditions. The attendance is capped at about 5,000 a day, a fraction of the usual turnout but the most for a tour event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

