SPORTS DIGEST: Weinman earns MVC honor

Women's basketball

Weinman earns MVC honor: Valparaiso's Carie Weinman has been named the Missouri Valley Conference's Newcomer of the Week. Weinman averaged 13.5 points per game on 66.7% shooting and tallied 4.5 steals per game as Valpo earned its first win over Northernn Iowa as a member of The Valley and nearly knocked off Drake for the first time in program history. The sophomore kicked off the week with a perfect 6-of-6 shooting performance in the UNI win, including a key three-pointer with the shot clock about to expire and 1:59 to play to extend Valpo’s lead to six. Weinman also registered five steals in the win over the Panthers. She then finished with 13 points and a game-high four steals against Drake.

South Carolina's remains at No. 1: South Carolina, Baylor and Oregon remain a step above everyone else as women's basketball teams finish their regular seasons and turn their attention to the conference tournaments. The Gamecocks stayed at No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll released Monday, receiving 27 of 30 first-place votes from the media panel. Baylor was second, getting two first-place votes. Oregon had the final one to stay at No. 3. The three teams all easily won their conferences, with South Carolina and Baylor going undefeated in the SEC and Big 12. Barring some major slip-ups or surprises, the trio is expected to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament then play close to home in the Sweet 16. Louisville moved up one spot to No. 4, with Connecticut rounding out the top five teams in the poll. Maryland, Stanford, UCLA, Mississippi State and NC State were the next five. Northwestern clinched a share of its first Big Ten title in 30 years Saturday and moved up three places to No. 11 this week. The team set a program record with its 26th victory, topping the 1979 team that won 25 games and the 1989-90 team that won 24 and the Big Ten title.