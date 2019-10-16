Boys basketball
West Side's Washington at national mini-camp: West Side's Jalen Washington is one of 84 players who took part in the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The event ran Oct. 11-13. In its 11th year, the October minicamp featured 21 athletes from the high school class of 2020; 29 athletes from the high school class of 2021; 29 from the class of 2022 and five participants from the class of 2023.
Orange named new coach at HAST: Former EC Central girls assistant Justin Orange, Sr. has been named the new boys coach at Hammond Academy of Science and Technology. New athletic director Darian Green hired Orange.
College tennis
VU players take part in ITA Regionals: Valparaiso's Brandon Ancona qualified for the main draw of the ITA Midwest Regional at the OSU Varsity Tennis Center and the Racquet Club of Columbus, Ohio. The rest of the VU men's lineup will take part in the qualifying draw. Three VU women's singles players and two doubles team will take part in the qualifying draw at Michigan State. Claire Czerwonka and Olivia Czerwonka will compete both in singles and doubles play. Play starts at 7 a.m. Thursday at both sites.
Pro baseball
Game 4 rainout likely to tax Yankees' bullpen: A rainy day in the Bronx has left a most daunting October test for the New York Yankees vaunted bullpen: four games, four days and already a deficit to overcome against the Houston Astros in their AL Championship Series. Game 4 of the ALCS scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed a day because of poor weather, with Game 5 pushed to Friday night at Yankee Stadium and Games 6 and 7 in Houston on Saturday and Sunday, if necessary. Houston will pitch Zack Greinke today against the Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka, both on regular rest, in a rematch of Game 1.
Pro golf
Alfredsson wins Senior LPGA for major sweep: Helen Alfredsson added the Senior LPGA Championship to her U.S. Senior Women's Open title, rallying Wednesday at cold and windy French Lick Resort to sweep the two major championships of the season. Three strokes behind Juli Inkster entering the day, Alfredsson closed with a 2-under 70 for a three-stroke victory.
Boxing
Day dies of brain injuries 4 days after fight: Boxer Patrick Day died Wednesday, four days after sustaining head injuries in a fight with Charles Conwell. Promoter Lou DiBella said Day died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was 27. Day had brain surgery after being knocked out in the 10th round Saturday night at Wintrust Arena. Knocked down twice earlier in the bout, the junior middleweight was taken from the ring on a stretcher. Two days after the fight, Conwell posted a heartfelt message to Day on social media. "I never meant for this to happen to you. All I ever wanted to do was win. If I could take it all back I would. No one deserves for this to happen to them," Conwell wrote. "I replay the fight over and over in my head thinking what if this never happened and why did it happen to you."