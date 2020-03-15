SPORTS DIGEST: Wheeler's Nick Melvin to play at Manchester

UFC holds fight in empty Brasilia arena: The UFC staged a full fight card in an empty arena Saturday night in Brazil's capital city, sticking to its plan to keep fighting in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Charles Oliveira stopped lightweight Kevin Lee with a guillotine choke in the third round of the main event in the UFC's first show since many other sports organizations around the world postponed and canceled competitions. The world's biggest mixed martial arts promotion held 12 bouts in Brasilia with only the fighters, their camps, the television production crew and a few dozen essential personnel inside Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. The UFC has not canceled any events in the wake of the pandemic, going against the plans of nearly all major sports leagues and organizations. But White announced Saturday night that all four shows must take place at new, currently undetermined venues — including UFC 249, the promotion's next pay-per-view event headlined by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov fighting top contender Tony Ferguson.

DOG RACING

Norwegian musher takes lead as Iditarod finish nears: Deep snow is slowing down mushers in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, but the leader has a secret for dealing with the difficult conditions. “I’ve been training with 120 pounds of concrete and all the gear in the sled,” Thomas Waerner, 46, told a camera crew from the Iditarod Insider as he was preparing his sled to leave a checkpoint outside the Alaska community of Kaltag late Saturday. “That’s perfect for these kind of conditions,” he said. Waerner, a native of England living in Norway, was first to arrive at the next checkpoint — Unalakleet — on Sunday. He said he's not worried about other mushers or making a mistake in the world’s most famous sled dog race. “I feel I just will continue what I’m doing, and that’s driving the team, looking at them and keeping my eye on the mental part of it,” Waerner said, adding that his dogs have been upbeat since the race started a week ago. “The physical, I don’t have to worry about it, but when I see them going down mentally, that’s when you have to rest,” he said. “But they haven’t been down yet, so I’ve been lucky.” The checkpoint in Kaltag is normally at a community hall, but this year it was set up outside the village of about 235 people, 629 miles (1,012 kilometers) miles into the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race across Alaska.