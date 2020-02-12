SPORTS DIGEST: Wheeler state championship team to be honored Friday

Boys basketball

Roenick won't return to NBC Sports: Former Blackhawks starJeremy Roenick will not be returning to NBC Sports after his suspension for making inappropriate comments about coworkers. A network spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that Roenick will not be back on the air. The spokesman said NBC Sports would have no further comment. Roenick announced the end of his tenure at NBC Sports in a video posted on Twitter. “I'm very disappointed and angry today I will not be returning to NBC,” Roenick said. “I'm also grateful that I've had the opportunity to share my love, my passion and my knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans.” The longtime NHL player-turned-broadcaster added he won't be gone for long and said he'd be back “better and more motivated to bring you the best entertainment and the best that I have for the game of hockey.” NBC Sports suspended Roenick indefinitely without pay in late December after he made series of questionable remarks about fellow hockey broadcasters Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter during a recent appearance on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast. Roenick played 20 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Flyers, Sharks and Kings before moving into television. He had been an analyst at NBC Sports since 2010.