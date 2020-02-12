SPORTS DIGEST: Wheeler state championship team to be honored Friday

Boys basketball
Wheeler state championship team to be honored Friday: Wheeler will be honoring the 10th anniversary of the Class 2A state championship team at halftime of the varsity game vs. Morgan Twp.
College baseball
VU alters weekend schedule: Frigid temperatures are in the forecast for Friday in Bowling Green, Kentucky, so the start of the series between Valparaiso and Western Kentucky will be pushed back to Saturday. The three games between the two teams will be held on Saturday, Sunday and Monday with all three beginning at 1 p.m.
Pro hockey
Roenick won't return to NBC Sports: Former Blackhawks starJeremy Roenick will not be returning to NBC Sports after his suspension for making inappropriate comments about coworkers. A network spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that Roenick will not be back on the air. The spokesman said NBC Sports would have no further comment. Roenick announced the end of his tenure at NBC Sports in a video posted on Twitter. “I'm very disappointed and angry today I will not be returning to NBC,” Roenick said. “I'm also grateful that I've had the opportunity to share my love, my passion and my knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans.” The longtime NHL player-turned-broadcaster added he won't be gone for long and said he'd be back “better and more motivated to bring you the best entertainment and the best that I have for the game of hockey.” NBC Sports suspended Roenick indefinitely without pay in late December after he made series of questionable remarks about fellow hockey broadcasters Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter during a recent appearance on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast. Roenick played 20 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Flyers, Sharks and Kings before moving into television. He had been an analyst at NBC Sports since 2010.
College football
Michigan State rallies to hire Tucker: Michigan State hired Mel Tucker as its football coach Wednesday, rallying to land a veteran leader with ties to the school who decided to leave Colorado after a single season. The Spartans lured Tucker away from Colorado with a six-year contract worth about $30 million after appearing to be interested in coaches including Luke Fickell, Robert Saleh and Pat Shurmur. Tucker replaces Mark Dantonio, who retired two weeks ago after 13 mostly successful seasons. “Mel brings a championship pedigree, NFL experience, connections to our region, success on the recruiting trail and head coaching experience to our program," athletic director Bill Beekman said. Michigan State's board formally approved Tucker's contract. Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018, and gave him an opportunity to run the Pac-12 program after he was Georgia's defensive coordinator. He was given a five-year, $14.75 million contract to lead the Buffaloes, and they were 5-7 last season to match the program's record from each of the previous two years.