Women's basketball
White, MacKay Zacker join VU program: Zoe MacKay Zacker (Montini Catholic) and Grace White (Redby, Minnesota) have been added to the Valparaiso program.
MacKay Zacker joins as a true freshman, while White will come to Valpo as a transfer from the University of Denver.
White played in 29 games for the Pioneers as a freshman in 2017-18, making five starts. She averaged 4.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist while playing 14.2 minutes per game. In 2018-2019, she played in 31 of the team’s 32 games, once again averaging 4.6 points while pulling down 4.2 rebounds per contest. During her high school career, White racked up 2,400 points.
White was teammates with Valpo sophomore Carie Weinman when both were freshmen at Denver in 2017-18.
White comes from a Native American reservation and is the first person from her tribe to compete in Division-I athletics.
Like White, MacKay Zacker has the benefit of having played with someone on Valpo’s current roster. She relied on insight from her high school teammate Ilysse Pitts to help make her college decision.
MacKay Zacker battled through numerous injuries that kept her sidelined for her first three years of high school.
MacKay Zacker plans to double major in health science and sport management with hopes of entering the physician’s assistant program and earning a master’s as well.
MacKay Zacker and White join incoming freshman Cara VanKempen (Coopersville, Michigan), who signed in November, to form the group of Valpo women’s basketball newcomers for 2019-2020.
Prep softball
KV's Broyles shuts out Highland: Alexis Broyles tossed a four-hit shutout with five strikeouts Thursday in Kankakee Valley's 6-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference win over Highland.
Emma Sark was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and run scored. Maddie Anaszewski had a double, RBI and runs scored.
Ava Leffel was 2-for-4 for the Trojans.
Pro golf
Trump to present Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week: President Donald Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says an awards ceremony will be held in the Rose Garden on Monday.
Woods overcame personal and professional adversity to win his fifth Masters title last month. Trump tweeted after the tournament that he had congratulated Woods and informed him that he would be receiving the medal because of his "incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE."
It's the nation's highest honor for a civilian and presidents have wide discretion over whom to award it.
Trump is an avid golfer who played with Woods at Trump's golf club in Jupiter, Florida, in February. Trump also watched the Masters from his Virginia golf club.
McIlroy scores well and shares lead at Quail Hollow: Rory McIlroy looked every bit like a player who has won twice at the Wells Fargo Championship.
He just didn't feel like one.
Twice when he was out of position off the tee, he managed to make birdies. He missed a 4-foot birdie putt after his most amazing recovery of all. And late in his round Thursday, he ran off three straight birdies for a share of the lead with Joel Dahmen at 5-under 66, his lowest start in 10 appearances at Quail Hollow.
Walking to the scoring area, he smiled and said, "Managed my game."
His translation of that?
"Get the most out of your round, turn 70s in 66, like I did today," he said. "I felt like I hit it like I should have shot 1- or 2-under par. I didn't feel like it was a round that I deserved to shoot 5 under, but I got the most out of it, which is nice if I'm able to continue to do that sort of stuff."
Dahmen, a cancer survivor who tries not to take himself too seriously, played a more steady game. Playing three groups behind the large crowd following McIlroy, he kept bogeys off his card and holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th for his 66.
Van Dam, Ryu, Ji share LPGA Tour lead at Lake Merced: Long-hitting Anne van Dam two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th for a 5-under 67 and a share of the lead with So Yeon Ryu and Eun-Hee Ji in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship.
Van Dam bogeyed two of the first four holes in her afternoon round at Lake Merced. The 23-year-old Dutchwoman rallied with an eagle on the par-4 eighth and five birdies to match morning starters Ryu and Ji.
"Hit two poor irons, actually, three poor irons in my first five holes," van Dam said. "I wasn't really swinging that freely. So I just said to myself, 'Go on and play golf, hit shots, and don't try to think too much about technique, just play your shots.'"