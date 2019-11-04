PRO BASEBALL
White Sox extend qualifying offer to Abreu: Jose Abreu received a qualifying offer from the Chicago White Sox worth $17.8 million, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported. Abreu, 32, could decline the option and become a free agent but a long-term deal is unlikely since he turns 33 in January. Should he decline the trade, the White Sox would receive draft pick compensation if Abreu signed elsewhere. In his sixth season with the Sox, Abreu hit .284 with 33 home runs and an American League-leading 123 RBIs.
Brewers trade Anderson to Blue Jays, decline Thames' option: The Brewers cut $15 million in payroll for next season, trading right-hander Chase Anderson to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for prospect Chad Spanberger and declining a $7.5 million option on first baseman Eric Thames. Anderson was 8-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 27 starts and five relief appearances. Milwaukee had planned to decline his $8.5 million option, which would have made him eligible for salary arbitration, and Toronto exercised the option following the trade.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Torhorst earns MVC weekly honor: Lauren Torhorst's second, multi-goal match of the season nets her the Missouri Valley Conference's Offensive Player of the Week award. Her two-goal effort brings her season total to five — all in Valley play — and led Valparaiso to a 3-0 win over Northern Iowa to clinch a MVC Tournament berth.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Cookerly recognized as MVC defensive standout: Libero Rylee Cookerly's defensive effort in three matches last week earned Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors. Cookerly averaged 6.27 digs per set and was flawless in serve receptions. Cookerly moved into fifth place in Crusaders history in career digs with 1,898.
AROUND THE HORN
Arch Madness will continue to play in St. Louis with the Missouri Valley Conference reaching a contract extension through 2024 with an option for 2025, commissioner Doug Elgin announced. ... The Indianapolis Colts claimed defensive tackle Kyle Peko off waivers from the Buffalo Bills. The 6-foot-1, 305-pound tackle has played 11 career games since 2016 with the Denver Broncos or Bills. The Colts cut Carl Davis in a corresponding move.