SPORTS DIGEST: White Sox manager La Russa charged with DUI:

Gonzaga begins season atop Top 25 for first time: Just about the only thing Gonzaga has left to accomplish under Mark Few is win a national championship. The 'Zags scratched another first off the list Monday: They will open the season at No. 1. Despite losing West Coast Conference player of the year Filip Petrusev, the Bulldogs received 28 first-place votes and 1,541 points from a 64-member national media panel. That was just enough to edge Baylor (24 first-place vote) by a single point for the top spot in the preseason poll heading toward the delayed Nov. 25 start of the season. The Bears, who also have their highest preseason ranking, spent five weeks at No. 1 last season and only lost one starter in big man Freddie Gillespie. But Scott Drew, a former coach at Valparaiso, could have the nation's best backcourt in Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague, the best defender in Mark Vital and depth behind top-100 recruit L.J. Cryer and transfer Adam Flagler. “I think it starts with experience,” Drew said. “Whenever you return a lot of players that were successful, in a season that got moved back and a short summer, you’re definitely benefited from having guys that have college experience.” LSU was the first team outside the rankings, followed by Memphis, Florida, Alabama and Indiana.