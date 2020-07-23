SPORTS DIGEST: White Sox reinstate Moncada

Pro baseball
White Sox reinstate Moncada in time for opener: The White Sox reinstated Yoán Moncada from the injured list on Thursday, clearing the way for their star third baseman to open the season in the lineup after missing the start of summer camp because he contracted COVID-19. Moncada, who hit .315 in a breakout season last year, revealed when he rejoined the team last week that he tested positive for the coronavirus. He said he lost his sense of smell and taste for a few days but didn’t experience any major symptoms. The White Sox also reassigned promising second baseman Nick Madrigal to their taxi squad and designated right-hander Carson Fulmer for assignment on Thursday. Right fielder Nomar Mazara is starting the season on the injured list because of an unspecified ailment. Chicago opens the season at home against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.
Pro football
Washington Football Team choice for 2020: The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for at least the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a new, full-time name. Gone is the Indian head logo and the name Native American advocates have called a dictionary-defined racial slur. Here to stay are the burgundy and gold colors that are synonymous with the franchise's storied history. Executive vice president and chief marketing officer Terry Bateman, hired Monday to oversee the name change and rebranding process, called the temporary design “a nice link between the history and the future."
Women's golf
Wie West going to Solheim Cup as assistant captain: Already a new mom, Michelle Wie West now has another new job. She was appointed Thursday to be one of Pat Hurst's assistant captains for the Solheim Cup next year in Ohio. “Just ecstatic,” Wie West said. She married Golden State Warriors executive Jonnie West — son of NBA great Jerry West — nearly a year ago. They had their first child, a daughter named Makenna, last month. The 30-year-old from Hawaii is young for this kind of role in golf, although hardly anything Wie West has done in her career would be classified as the norm.
Pro basketball
Aces lose excused Cambage for WNBA season: Las Vegas Aces All-Star center Liz Cambage will miss the upcoming WNBA season after she was medically excused by the league's independent panel of doctors, the team said Thursday. By being granted the medical exemption, Cambage will be paid her full salary for the season by the Aces. Had Cambage's request been denied by the panel, she would have had to either go to Florida to the WNBA bubble or sit out the season and not get paid. The Aces declared Cambage as a protected player who was at high risk for getting severe illness if she contracted COVID-19.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!