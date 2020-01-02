Pro baseball
White Sox, Robert agree to 6-year contract: Luis Robert is locked in with the White Sox — for the next six years at least, and possibly for the opening day lineup, too. The White Sox and their prized young outfielder agreed Thursday to a $50 million, six-year contract, clearing the way for Robert start the season in the majors. The deal, which includes club options for 2026 and 2027, removes the incentive for the White Sox to keep the 22-year-old Cuban off their opening day roster to limit his service time and delay his eventual free agency. “People are understandably focused on what, potentially, this means for our opening day roster,” White Sox GM Rick Hahn said. “I understand the focus on the 2020 season. But it’s really just much more about the long term and having Luis Robert patrolling center field for hopefully at least the next eight years in a White Sox uniform.” Robert said through an interpreter he is “100% convinced” he will start the season in the majors and is relieved he won’t have to worry about beginning the year in the minors. “I’m going to do my best to help this team win multiple championships,” he said. “And I know that we’re going to be able to do that because we have some very good, talented players.” Robert combined to hit .328 with 32 home runs, 92 RBIs, 108 runs and 36 stolen bases last season at Class A, Double-A and Triple-A. He was the first minor leaguer since Joc Pederson in 2014 with at least 30 homers and 30 steals and the first White Sox prospect to do it since at least 1988. Robert ranked among the minor league leaders in hits (fourth), extra-base hits (fourth), runs (fifth) and triples (tied for sixth). Robert has hit .312 over three minor league seasons. Chicago signed him as an international free agent on May 27, 2017 for a $26 million signing bonus — the White Sox incurred a tax of $25,243,200 to complete the deal.
College football
Boilermakers hire veteran Diaco as new defensive coordinator: Bob Diaco's Louisiana Tech defense made quite the impression in last week's bowl shutout of Miami. On Thursday, he was rewarded when Purdue coach Jeff Brohm announced Diaco would be the Boilermakers new defensive coordinator. “We’re very excited to bring Bob to Purdue,” Brohm said. “He is one of the most well-respected defensive coaches in the country and has proven throughout his career to be an innovator on that side of the ball.” Diaco's resume is filled with experience. In 2012, while serving as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator, he was named the Broyles Award winner as the nation's top assistant coach. In 2014, he took his first head coaching job at Connecticut, leading the Huskies to a bowl game in their second season. But when UConn struggled in his third season, Diaco was fired with a record of 11-26. Diaco replaces Nick Holt, who followed Brohm from Western Kentucky to Purdue three years ago. Brohm announced in early December he was not bringing Holt back after the Boilermakers failed to reach a bowl game for the first time in three years.
Pro football
Wayne, Polamalua HOF finalists: Reggie Wayne and Troy Polamalu are among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's modern-day 2020 class. The former Colts receiver and Steelers safety are joined by five others who have never been finalists: Packers safety LeRoy Butler; Rams receiver Torry Holt; Panthers linebacker Sam Mills; Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas; and 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young. They are joined by past finalists Broncos/Jets safety Steve Atwater; Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli; Rams/49ers receiver Isaac Bruce; Steelers/Jets/Cardinals guard Alan Faneca; Seahawks/Vikings/Titans guard Steve Hutchinson; Colts/Cardinals/Seahawks running back Edgerrin James; Buccaneers/Broncos safety John Lynch; and Patriots/Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour. These 15 will be considered for selection on Feb. 1 in Miami. A player must receiver 80% of votes from the selection committee. A maximum of five modern-day players can be chosen.