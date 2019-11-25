Pro baseball
White Sox waive Yolmer Sanchez: A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago White Sox have placed Gold Glove second baseman Yolmer Sánchez on outright waivers. The person spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity because the move, first reported by The Athletic, has not been announced. Sánchez had the second-highest fielding percentage among AL second baseman last season and won his first Gold Glove. He was among Chicago’s most entertaining players, making mud angels during a rain delay, but he hit .252 with two homers. Sánchez made $4,625,000 this year and if Chicago had offered a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline likely would have gotten a salary of about $6 million. Because Sánchez has enough service time to be eligible for arbitration, he is likely not to be claimed. He has the right to refuse an outright assignment to a minor league roster and elect to become a free agent. Prospect Nick Madrigal is an option to take over at second.
Pro football
Colts place Ebron on injured reserve: Colts coach Frank Reich first learned about Eric Ebron’s problematic ankle before last week’s game. On Monday, the injury ended Ebron’s season. The Pro Bowl tight end was placed on the injured reserve list, dealing a Colts already struggling offense yet another jarring blow. “He came in last week — it flared up on him,” Reich said. “Prior to that, really there were no problems with it as far as practice or playing. Then when it flared up on him last week, it became a little bit of an issue so we ended up having to make the move we did today.”
Women's basketball
Improving Arizona lands spot in Top 25: Arizona’s Adia Barnes has her team headed in the right direction in her fourth year coaching at her alma mater. The Wildcats earned their first ranking in 15 years Monday, entering The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll at No. 24. While Arizona was a newcomer to the poll, the top 10 teams remained unchanged. It’s the second consecutive week that the Hoosiers have achieved their best ranking ever. The four consecutive weeks ranked is the longest in the history of the program. Indiana had been ranked a total of six weeks before this season.
Mixed martial arts
Remains found believed to be UFC fighters’ stepdaughter: An Alabama district attorney said Monday that authorities have “good reason” to believe human remains found in a wooded area belong to the missing stepdaughter of a UFC heavyweight fighter. The remains were found on a county road in neighboring Macon County, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told The Associated Press. Police arrested a third person Monday in connection with the disappearance of Blanchard, 19. She was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris.