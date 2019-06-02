Pro baseball
Willis, Santiesteban lead RailCats to win: The RailCats rallied for five runs in the sixth inning and four more in the ninth to defeat Kansas City 11-6 Sunday.
Colin Willis was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Randy Santiesteban was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
College baseball
Sycamores rally to eliminate Ohio State: Clay Dungan hit a two-run single as Indiana State scored four runs in the sixth inning, and the Sycamores stayed alive Sunday by eliminating Ohio State with a 10-5 victory in the Nashville Regional.
The No. 2 seeded Sycamores (43-17) tried to avoid elimination again Sunday night when they play Vanderbilt, the No. 2 seed overall nationally.
Joe Boyle started Indiana State's rally with a home run to left in the fourth, then the Sycamores grabbed the lead for good in the sixth. Luke Fegen's single to left drove in the tying run, then Dungan drove in two with his single to right. Jake Means capped the inning with a sacrifice fly, scoring Fegen.
Tyler Whitbread (9-2) struck out six and allowed four runs through 5 1/3 innings for the win.
Indiana eliminated from tourney: Alex Binelas had four RBI including a two-run homer, and Michael Kirian recorded the final strike in a tense ninth inning as top-seeded Louisville survived rival Indiana 9-7 on Sunday in an elimination game of the NCAA Tournament Louisville regional.
Tanner Gordon took the loss for the Hoosiers (37-23).
Pro golf
South Korea's Jeongeun Lee6 is No. 1 at US Women's Open: Six is certainly a magic number for U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6.
The 23-year-old South Korean won her first major title Sunday, the first $1 million women's winner's check ever handed out by the USGA and her first victory as an LPGA Tour rookie. And she did by shooting 1-under 70 at Country Club of Charleston to finish at, naturally, 6-under 278.
"This is kind of really interesting how I finished 6 under at an LPGA tournament," Lee6 said through an interpreter. "So, this is really lucky number to me."
Lee6 has the number in her name because she was the sixth player with the name on the Korean LPGA. She has embraced the number, answering to it and writing a large "6'' on her balls. Her South Korean fan club is called "Lucky 6." Jeongeun Lee5 tied for 34th at 4 over, 10 shots behind Lee6.
Auto racing
Dixon wins Detroit Grand Prix after Queen Elizabeth II honor: Scott Dixon has had a lot of memorable days as a five-time IndyCar season champion.
There's a good chance, though, it will be easy for him to remember what happened Sunday.
Dixon won the Detroit Grand Prix, his first victory of the year and 45th of his career, just hours after being honored by Queen Elizabeth II.
"Yeah, huge day," he said. "Definitely one I won't forget."