SPORTS DIGEST: Wisconsin has 22 positive COVID-19 cases

College football
Wisconsin has 22 positive COVID-19 cases: Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says the total number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Badgers’ football program has increased to 22. Alvarez told ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday that 12 football players and 10 staffers have tested positive. Alvarez said school officials would decide Tuesday whether to go ahead with the ninth-ranked Badgers' scheduled Nov. 7 home game with Purdue. “We’re still having additions in our cases, and that’s something we’ve got to get our arms around and control it,” Alvarez said. The Badgers (1-0) had been scheduled to play at Nebraska (0-1) on Saturday, but Wisconsin officials announced Wednesday they were calling off that game and pausing team activities for a week due to a coronavirus outbreak within the program. The Wisconsin-Nebraska game won't be rescheduled.
Men's basketball
Warrant issued for former Walter McCarty: A judge has issued an arrest warrant for former University of Evansville basketball coach Walter McCarty after he missed a court hearing in a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of a bank. McCarty, who was fired in January by the university after an investigation revealed allegations of off-court misconduct, failed to appear for a Thursday hearing in Vanderburgh Superior Court in the lawsuit, filed in March on behalf of Old National Bank. McCarty, 46, had also skipped an Aug. 20 in that case, which alleges that he defaulted on a $75,000 “private select line of credit” created in October 2018, the Evansville Courier & Press reported, citing court records.
Auto racing
Burton disrupts Xfinity Series playoffs: Harrison Burton played the spoiler for a second consecutive week by winning Saturday at Martinsville Speedway to disrupt the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Burton, eliminated from the playoffs in the round of 12, became the youngest winner in Martinsville history at 20 years, 22 days. It broke the mark set by his father, Jeff, in 1990 when he was 23. “It’s amazing to win here at what is one of my home tracks and do what my dad did," Burton said. "My race team worked their tails off on this car expecting us to have to fight to get into Phoenix to win a championship, and we got knocked out, but we’ve proven people wrong. "We won two in a row in this round and we’re going to go try to make it three at Phoenix.” It was Burton's fourth win of the season and, just like last week, spoiled the championship picture. Burton's back-to-back wins prevented Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain from advancing to next week's Xfinity Series championship race at Phoenix. The title will instead be decided between Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley.
