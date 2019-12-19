Men's basketball
Wiseman withdraws from Memphis: James Wiseman's college career has come to an end after just three games with the Memphis center and likely NBA lottery pick saying on social media he has withdrawn from school to begin focusing on his pro career rather than sitting out the rest of a 12-game NCAA suspension. The 7-foot-1 freshman announced his decision Thursday in an Instagram post, saying he was leaving school to start “preparing for the next chapter of my life.” “Ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA,” Wiseman wrote. Wiseman was the top 2019 high school prospect and is considered the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. This decision ends Wiseman’s tumultuous college career and his battles with the NCAA. Wiseman was the biggest prize in a Memphis recruiting class that was ranked as the nation’s best, but he had been serving an NCAA suspension for most of the season. “We wish nothing but the best for James in his future endeavors as he follows his dreams,” Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said. “He will truly be missed.” University of Memphis officials said in a statement that Wiseman's announcement was disappointing. “The UofM supports James and his family in his decision to leave to prepare for the 2020 NBA draft and will continue to follow James in what will certainly prove to be a successful career," official said in the statement.
Olympics
Russia to file an appeal on ban: Russia has signaled it will file an appeal against its four-year Olympic ban due to World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions which President Vladimir Putin on Thursday branded “unfair.” The Russian anti-doping agency's supervisory board voted Thursday to file an arbitration case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland. WADA last week ruled Russia had manipulated doping laboratory data to cover up past offenses. Putin said it was not fair to threaten Russia with more doping-related punishment, and that any sanctions should be on an individual basis. “I think it is not just unfair but not corresponding to common sense and law,” Putin said. The case will likely be referred to CAS within the next 10-15 days, supervisory board chairman Alexander Ivlev said. After a panel of three CAS arbitrators is chosen, a verdict will be issued within three months. "The ball will be in WADA's court and the issue will be discussed in a legal context,” Ivlev said. “We consider the argumentation to be fairly strong and we will see how the issue develops.” Thursday's decision must be approved by another panel of Russian sports and anti-doping figures, but that seems a formality. Most of the panel's members, including the Russian Olympic Committee and Russian Paralympic Committee, have said they want an appeal.