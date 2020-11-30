SPORTS DIGEST: WNBA's Copper to join PNW staff

Women's basketball
WNBA's Copper to join PNW staff: Purdue Northwest head coach Courtney Locke announced Monday that WNBA player Kahleah Copper will join the staff for this season. Copper is a fifth-year pro and remains an active member on the Sky roster. She enjoyed a breakout season in 2020 as the team's second-leading scorer (14.8 ppg) while finishing among the WNBA leaders in several statistical categories. Locke and Copper both played at Rutgers, where the duo made a combined five trips to the NCAA tournament under legendary head coach C. Vivian Stringer. Copper was selected seventh overall in the 2016 WNBA draft after finishing third on RU's all-time career scoring list with 1,872 points. She led RU to the 2015 NCAA tournament and earned MVP in the 2014 WNIT title run. The program recorded its highest win total in the NCAA Division II era during Locke's first season as head coach in 2019-20. PNW is slated to open the season at home against Michigan Tech on Jan. 8. The Pride will play an 18-game regular season schedule against conference opponents.
South Carolina remains No. 1 AP poll: Top-ranked South Carolina jumped into the new season by playing three games in the first five days. The Gamecocks were challenged over the weekend in a tournament in South Dakota but emerged victorious. They remained the top choice in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday, receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes from a media panel. The top 10 teams stayed the same as in the preseason poll, with Stanford, UConn, Baylor and Louisville rounding out the first five.
Men's basketball
Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop rankings: The first Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the regular season remained steady at the top. The rest, predictably, was filled with change as teams exceeded or failed to live up to preseason expectations. Gonzaga and Baylor remained Nos. 1-2 in the poll released Monday. The Zags received 57 of 63 first-place votes from a media panel and the Bears had six first-place votes. They were the only two teams to hold their places from the preseason poll. Gonzaga kept the top spot by a commanding margin with impressive wins in Fort Myers, Florida. The Zags (2-0) rolled over Kansas 102-90 and crushed Auburn 90-67 the next day. Baylor was forced to drop out of the “Bubbleville” tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut, after coach Scott Drew, who once worked at Valparaiso, tested positive for COVID-19. The Bears (2-0) adjusted their schedule and had no trouble playing under assistant coach Jerome Tang, routing Louisiana-Lafayette and Washington.
Pro basketball
USA clinches AmeriCup berth: USA Basketball went into a bubble and emerged with a berth in the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup. Yante Maten scored 21 points, Josh Maggette added 19 and the U.S. topped Mexico 94-78 on Monday, moving to 4-0 in Group D qualifying and securing a spot in the tournament that serves as the championship of the 44 teams in the FIBA Americas zone — comprised of nations from North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean. “It means a lot because I get to represent for my country," Maten said. “I think everyone can represent in a different way and I represent mine through basketball. I'm very honored to be here and to be able to say that I helped accomplish something big."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!