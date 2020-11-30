SPORTS DIGEST: WNBA's Copper to join PNW staff

Women's basketball

WNBA's Copper to join PNW staff: Purdue Northwest head coach Courtney Locke announced Monday that WNBA player Kahleah Copper will join the staff for this season. Copper is a fifth-year pro and remains an active member on the Sky roster. She enjoyed a breakout season in 2020 as the team's second-leading scorer (14.8 ppg) while finishing among the WNBA leaders in several statistical categories. Locke and Copper both played at Rutgers, where the duo made a combined five trips to the NCAA tournament under legendary head coach C. Vivian Stringer. Copper was selected seventh overall in the 2016 WNBA draft after finishing third on RU's all-time career scoring list with 1,872 points. She led RU to the 2015 NCAA tournament and earned MVP in the 2014 WNIT title run. The program recorded its highest win total in the NCAA Division II era during Locke's first season as head coach in 2019-20. PNW is slated to open the season at home against Michigan Tech on Jan. 8. The Pride will play an 18-game regular season schedule against conference opponents.