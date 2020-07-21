SPORTS DIGEST: York named coach at Calumet

Girls basketball
York named coach at Calumet: Chris York has been named the new coach at Calumet. York was 45-60 from 2002 to 2006 at Hanover Central. The Wildcats won the Porter County Conference Tournament in 2004. York is a 1990 Hanover Central grad.
College baseball
Oilmen game rained out: Storms hit the Hammond area in the bottom of the second inning of Tuesday’s game between the Northwest Indiana Oilmen and Southland at Dowling Park. After a weather delay, the game was cancelled. The Vikings led 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning, but since the game did not reach the required five innings, it will go down as no contest. The Oilmen (10-4) resume play at noon Wednesday against the MCL Minutemen at Howie Minas Field in Midlothian, Illinois.
Prep football
Texas delay offers 'a glimmer of hope': Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, attendance will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The University Interscholastic League released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports Tuesday, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September. Football championships for those schools will be in January. High school sports across the country are in doubt. Already this week, California announced it would delay fall high school sports until spring even as Florida officials decided to press ahead with no changes to its July 27 start. About a dozen states have delayed the start of football and fall sports while a few have canceled fall athletics altogether. Texas has the highest participation in high school football in the nation with about 170,000 players, and Tuesday's announcement delays the start of the season for about 500 schools in Class 5A and 6A. Practices for those schools can start Sept. 7 with the first games set for Sept. 24.
Men's tennis
Event canceled in Washington: The hard-court tournament in the nation’s capital that was supposed to mark the official return amid the pandemic was scrapped Tuesday — but the group in charge of the U.S. Open said the tuneup’s cancellation “in no way impacts” its Grand Slam event. The Citi Open, scheduled to start with Aug. 13 qualifying, was called off because of what tournament manager Mark Ein said are “too many unresolved external issues, including various international travel restrictions as well as troubling health and safety trends.” The number of coronavirus cases has been spiking in spots throughout the United States. Calling the cancellation of the Washington tournament “disappointing,” ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said: “Unfortunately for the moment, there are still large factors at play, which are outside of our control.”
