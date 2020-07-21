SPORTS DIGEST: York named coach at Calumet

Girls basketball

Oilmen game rained out: Storms hit the Hammond area in the bottom of the second inning of Tuesday’s game between the Northwest Indiana Oilmen and Southland at Dowling Park. After a weather delay, the game was cancelled. The Vikings led 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning, but since the game did not reach the required five innings, it will go down as no contest. The Oilmen (10-4) resume play at noon Wednesday against the MCL Minutemen at Howie Minas Field in Midlothian, Illinois.

Texas delay offers 'a glimmer of hope': Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, attendance will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The University Interscholastic League released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports Tuesday, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September. Football championships for those schools will be in January. High school sports across the country are in doubt. Already this week, California announced it would delay fall high school sports until spring even as Florida officials decided to press ahead with no changes to its July 27 start. About a dozen states have delayed the start of football and fall sports while a few have canceled fall athletics altogether. Texas has the highest participation in high school football in the nation with about 170,000 players, and Tuesday's announcement delays the start of the season for about 500 schools in Class 5A and 6A. Practices for those schools can start Sept. 7 with the first games set for Sept. 24.