SPORTS DIGEST: Young commits to Crusaders

Men's basketball

Young commits to Crusaders: Keyondre Young has signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Valparaiso. Young joins Darius DeAveiro , Trey Woodyard and Cam Palesse to form the Crusaders' incoming freshman class. A 6-foot-8 shooting guard, Young averaged 12.8 points per game last season on his way to all-state honorable mention status. Young’s Del City team finished as the state runner-up during his sophomore season in 2018-19 and was in line to win the state title during his junior campaign in 2019-20 before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Del City was 24-1 at the time of the COVID-19 stoppage and was ranked No. 1 in the state of Oklahoma after winning every tournament it participated in.

Marshall resigns after misconduct probe: Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall resigned Tuesday following an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse, ending a tenure that soared to the Final Four and crashed on the eve of the upcoming season. Marshall, who has long been known for his combustible sideline persona, came under scrutiny when former player Shaq Morris claimed he’d been struck twice by his coach during an October 2015 practice. Morris also claimed that he’d seen Marshall choke assistant coach Kyle Lindsted, who soon departed to become an assistant at Minnesota. Marshall denied the claims. The school said Marshall agreed to a settlement of $7.75 million to be paid over the next six years. Shockers assistant coach Isaac Brown, who has been with the program since 2014, will serve as interim coach. Their season begins Nov. 25 against Utah State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.