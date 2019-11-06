College basketball
IUN swept by St. Francis: Michaela Schmidt had 12 points but Indiana Northwest lost 69-37 to St. Francis in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. Breanna Boles had nine points for the RedHawks (2-2, 0-1). The IUN men lost 78-74 to USF.
Pro basketball
Satoransky leads Bulls to win: Tomas Satoransky scored 27 points and the Bulls raced to a big lead in the opening minutes on the way to a 113-93 rout of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Bulls won for just the third time in nine games with easily their most impressive performance of the young season. One night after squandering a big lead in the fourth quarter of a loss to LeBron James and the Lakers, Chicago didn't have to worry about wilting against the Hawks. This was total domination. Zach LaVine even got a chance to put on his version of Showtime, blocking De'Andre Hunter's 3-pointer to set up a 360-degree dunk at the other end. The Bulls took control with a 28-6 run in the first quarter. Otto Porter Jr. led with way with 10 points, including a couple of 3-pointers. Satoransky chipped in with seven points, Kris Dunn added five and Lauri Markkanen knocked down a 3 to push Chicago to a 30-12 lead. Porter went down before halftime with a bruised left foot and did not return. He wasn't needed. The Bulls were up 56-41 at the break, closing the half with a couple of quick passes around the perimeter to set up Satoransky's 3 from the corner as the buzzer sounded. It was the lowest-scoring first half of the season for the Hawks. Chicago stretched the margin as high as 28 points.
Warren leads Pacers past Wizards: T.J. Warren scored 21 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 121-106 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Doug McDermott came off the bench and scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half for the Pacers (4-4), who were playing their third game in four nights. Aaron Holiday finished with 18 points. Domantas Sabonis, who missed the last two games with a left calf contusion, had 13 points and tied his career high with 17 rebounds before fouling out with 3:20 left to play.JaKarr Sampson scored 14 points in a 22-2 run in the third quarter to help Indiana build a 23-point lead. Sabonis' two free throws with 5:22 remaining in the third put the Pacers ahead 92-67. The Pacers led by 13 in the first half with Malcolm Brogdon's free throw for a technical called on Wizards coach Scott Brooks with 1:21 remaining in the second quarter. The Pacers led 70-62 at halftime.