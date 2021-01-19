SPORTS DIGEST:

Girls basketball

CP's Carrothers earns IBCA honor: Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers was named the District 1 girls IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week. Carrothers picked up her second selection of the season following three productive road performances. Carrothers was 11 of 17 from the field and knocked down a 3-pointers, scoring 23 points in a win over Munster. She added seven assists, three rebounds and three steals. A few days later, she was 10 of 14, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and scored 25 in a win over Valparaiso. She added three rebounds and four steals. The next day, she had 28 points, three rebounds, four assists, and five steals in a win over Merrillville.

Women's basketball

Pro baseball

Mets fire GM for explicit texts: Jared Porter went from rising star to unemployed — literally overnight. Just more than a month after joining the New York Mets as general manager, Porter was fired Tuesday for sending sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Cubs in their front office. ESPN reported late Monday that Porter sent dozens of unanswered texts to the woman, including a picture of “an erect, naked penis.” ESPN said it obtained a copy of the text history, and many of the messages and photos he sent were displayed in the report online. About nine hours later, new Mets owner Steve Cohen posted on Twitter that Porter had been fired. “We have terminated Jared Porter this morning,” Cohen wrote Tuesday. “In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it. There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior.” New York hired the 41-year-old Porter last month. He agreed to a four-year contract after spending the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager. It was not immediately clear if the Mets planned to replace Porter with a new GM. Porter reported to Alderson, who is running baseball operations.