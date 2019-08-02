Pro baseball
Cubs' Zobrist starts minor league assignment: Chicago Cubs utility player and 2016 World Series most-valuable player Ben Zobrist began a minor league assignment Friday with the Class A South Bend Cubs. Zobrist left the team in May to deal with a divorce. Cubs president Theo Epstein said he expects Zobrist to progress through the minor leagues this month. He added that he trusts Zobrist's judgement in returning to baseball. Zobrist, a three-time All-Star, will begin his assessment as the designated hitter for South Bend.
Gary beats Winnipeg Goldeyes: The Gary SoutShore RailCats' offense had a season-tying 14 hits in Thursday's 10-2 win against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at US Steel Yard. Randy Santiesteban went 3-for-4 for the RailCats with four RBIs. RailCat starter Seth Hougesen (2-1) pitched five innings, allowing eight hits and six runs, picking up the win.
Pro football
Colts make roster moves: The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent defensive end Dadi Nicholas and placed running back Spencer Ware on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List on Friday. Nicholas was signed by the Colts as a free agent on May 14 before being waived on July 24. He has played in 11 career games. Nicholas was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth round (203rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Ware signed with Indianapolis as an unrestricted free agent on April 30. He has played in 40 career games and started in 18 games for the Chiefs.
College football
Valpo adds Reny to coaching staff: Valparaiso University football coach Landon Fox announced adding Ed Reny to this coaching staff as the tight ends coach. Reny spent the last twos seasons as the tight ends coach and assistant offensive line coach at Wayne State University. As a player, Reny was a three-year GLIAC All-Academic Team member and played in 32 games over his four seasons at Wayne State. Fox said Reny's experience as an offensive lineman and his ability to evolve tight ends has made Reny a great addition to the Valparaiso coaching staff.
College baseball
Oilmen clinch eighth playoff berth: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen clinched their eight consecutive winning season after Thursday's 6-5 walk-off win over the DuPage County Hounds. The Oilmen also clinched their eighth straight MCL playoff berth. NWI's Tommy Farrell had an RBI single in the fourth inning. The Oilmen lead the Hounds 3-2 in the fifth after a two-out hit by Jake Plastiak. Malik Peters extended NWI's lead to 5-2 in the sixth after an RBI double. Oilmen manager Kevin Tyrrell said it feel great to be in a good spot. He said the Oilmen are on the right track and they're starting to play some good baseball. The franchise has never had a losing season or missed the playoffs.