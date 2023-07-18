I am shocked, shocked to find so many anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries among women soccer players, especially those who were supposed to be competing in this summer’s World Cup competition.

Forgive me if I sound a little like Inspector Renault from the movie Casablanca.

Last week, the Wall St. Journal (WSJ) featured an article entitled “ACL Injuries Cast a Shadow Over the Women’s World Cup – and Girls Soccer.” The story was a seeming revelation and within days, the Associated Press, ABC News, and multiple other media outlets followed suit with similar stories.

According to the WSJ story, “Researchers began to see the problem surge more than a decade ago.”

More than two decades ago is more like it. I reported on the issue for the first time in this space in 1995 and at least another 10 times since.

A call for more research on ACL injuries in women was included in the WSJ piece. “So far it’s lacking,” wrote WSJ reporter Rachel Bachman. “Only 6% of sports science studies have focused exclusively on women.”

That statement may be accurate for female-related sports medicine research in general. However, there have been numerous studies of ACL injuries in women and girls.

Last week, the medical journal Sports Health published a study regarding barriers to implementation of ACL injury prevention exercise programs in public high schools in the western part of the state of New York. In the article, the authors cited 28 other studies, 14 of which investigated ACL injury treatment and prevention for females only.

While last week’s WSJ piece generated nationwide attention, inquiring minds would have been better served had they seen an online feature on the same topic in The Athletic, published in April. Author Kate Wyatt reported ACL tears are 3-6 times more likely among female soccer players than males and cited research dating back to the 1990s.

The numbers in basketball are worse. As I reported in this space 11 years ago, the March 2012 issue of the Journal of Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy found that female basketball players suffer ACL tears at eight times the rate of their male counterparts.

Aside from comparing frequency of the injury by gender, much of the research to date has demonstrated that ACL injury prevention programs do work, particularly for women. When performed properly, they cut the rate by more than half for females, getting it down nearly to the male rate.

Still, over the last three decades, ACL injury rates among women have not budged. If anything, they have crept higher. Both the WSJ and Athletic writers partially blamed the increase in injuries on the increase in the number of games in recent years for players at all levels. Elite international players are playing in more tournaments while teenagers go right from the high school season to club play.

The study in Sports Health offers a better explanation: inadequate implementation of prevention programs by coaches. While 73% of the coaches – from a wide variety of sports, not just soccer — surveyed were familiar with ACL injury prevention programs, barely one half used them, and only 12% implemented them correctly.

For such a program to work, it must be instituted at least six weeks before the season starts; performed at least twice and preferably three times weekly; and each session should last roughly 20 minutes.

Asked what barriers they faced to full implementation, the coaches blamed lack of appropriate training and lack of resources.

Nice try, but it does not take much training and requires no additional resources to implement the FIFA 11+ program, one of the ACL injury prevention programs proven to work. (FIFA is the Federation International de Football Association, which governs soccer worldwide.) Appropriate to use in any sport, the program’s only needs are a field or gym floor and a ball. The program may be found at https://www.emoryhealthcare.org/ui/pdfs/soccer-medicine-pdfs/fifa11-soccer-injury.pdf.

In June of 2021, the Economist reported two million ACL injures occur annually around the world. The story went on to cite researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital who, in 2018, found that the number of ACL tears relative to other orthopedic problems had tripled during the previous 10 years among Americans under the age of 18. And America’s youth were not alone. Similar studies had yielded similar results in Australia, Finland and Norway.

The year-or-so that an athlete must miss in the aftermath of the resultant operation is bad enough. However, one procedure is often not sufficient. Another tear occurs in as many as one case in five and 50% or more lead to significant arthritis in the knee within two decades, often necessitating knee replacement surgery.

Knowing, then, the ongoing costs of an ACL tear, the benefits of following a prevention program, and the relative simplicity of the FIFA 11+ exercises, coaches no longer have an excuse for not implementing such a routine. For the coach of a women’s or girls’ team not to do so would be shocking.