SPORTS MEDICINE: As heat wave approaches, learn lessons from recent heat-related deaths
SPORTS MEDICINE: As heat wave approaches, learn lessons from recent heat-related deaths

On Aug. 15, a 16-year-old Arkansas high school football player died just five days after being initially stricken with heat illness.

Hours later, 1800 miles to the west, a 17-year-old soccer player dropped dead in Chino, California, minutes after finishing a club soccer practice during which the temperature was reportedly 111 degrees. By all accounts, Shane Thomas was one of the better players for FC Golden State and the best for Palisades High School.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Thomas took a bag of balls to his coach’s car but then did not return to the field. Teammates became worried and searched, finding him unresponsive. Paramedics were called but neither they nor emergency room personnel at a local hospital could revive him.

The results of an autopsy have not yet been released but the primary suspects are heat illness, a heart-related event, or some combination thereof.

Regardless of the cause, though, there are lessons to be learned from this tragedy as well as the incident in Arkansas. With a heat wave forecast for the Calumet Region over the next five days, those lessons are worth a quick review.

In the case of Thomas, he collapsed sometime around 12:15 p.m. One of the first rules of heat-illness prevention is not to practice in the heat when the sun is at its strongest, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Not much worry of that occurring around here this coming week, with athletes being occupied in school — virtually or in person — during those hours.

Nonetheless, regardless of the hour of the day, a youth or high school game or practice should not be allowed when the temperature is 111 degrees.

While the Chicagoland forecast does not predict heat that high, temperatures in the 90s are expected, requiring “caution” according to the IHSAA. In such conditions, the Korey Stringer Institute at the University of Connecticut recommends that practice intensity should be modified and three hydration breaks of at least four minutes each should take place each hour.

If the temperature is 90 degrees and the relative humidity reaches just 40%, the IHSAA raises the rating to “extreme caution.” Practice time should be limited to two hours; the number of hourly breaks should be increased to four; and, for football, the only equipment worn should be helmet and shoulder pads. For the same temperature and a relative humidity of 60%, the rating rises to “danger.” Practice time should not exceed one hour, which should include 20 minutes of hydration breaks, and, for football, no equipment should be worn.

Keep in mind, as the temperature climbs above 90, the relative humidity thresholds to raise the ratings become lower. For the IHSAA’s heat index and chart, go to https://www.ihsaa.org/Portals/0/ihsaa/documents/general/Heat%20Chart.pdf.

Most years, by this date in August, one would expect athletes to be acclimated to summer’s warmth, thus greatly reducing the worry of heat-related illness. However, 2020 is not most years.

Preseason conditioning started late and some schools are just allowing full contact to commence. Consequently, heat illness should remain on the radar for players, parents, coaches, administrators and sports medics. Furthermore, out of fear of COVID-19, athletes have become responsible for keeping their own water bottles full. This week in particular, they will need to be drinking water regularly throughout the school day — not just during practice — so they do not arrive at practice dehydrated.

Still, despite the best preparations and utmost caution, heat illness may still strike, as it did for that young man in Arkansas earlier this month. There, the state high school association requires schools to have cold water immersion tubs at the ready and to use them to lower a heat stroke victim’s temperature before transporting to an emergency room. Despite that rule, no such tub was employed and the athlete was not cooled in a timely manner.

The IHSAA does not mandate such tubs. Nonetheless, their use in the case of suspected heat stroke is the standard of care. Fortunately, most high schools in Northwest Indiana have the tubs but they only work if they are used. The University of Maryland had such tubs in May of 2018 but they were never employed when Jordan McNair became ill.

Aggressive cooling onsite is the only hope for a heat stroke victim. Once an individual’s core body temperature reaches 105 degrees and he or she collapses, permanent injury or death becomes likely if aggressive cooling is not initiated within 10 minutes.

An incident last month at a community pool in Carmel illustrated how well onsite aggressive cooling works.

According to a press release from Purdue University, Catherine Baker credits Hayden White, who is majoring in athletic training at Purdue, with saving her life.

White and the Baker were working as lifeguards at a Carmel pool on July 27. As Baker was nearing the end of her shift, White was starting his. Moments after coming down from her lifeguard stand, she passed out within feet of White.

White, the press release goes on, recognized instantly that Baker was likely afflicted with heat stroke and took immediate action, applying cold packs and a cold wet towel to her body until paramedics arrived. A cold water immersion tub was not available but White’s prompt action made a difference.

As a result, according to White when interviewed Friday, Baker was back at her lifeguard duties within days and has since resumed her studies at the College of Wooster (Ohio).

Saturday, White returned to West Lafayette to start his junior year. Looking back on the events of four weeks ago, White concluded, “I am thankful for my Purdue education.”

Catherine Baker and her family are thankful, too.

For more information on the prevention, recognition, and treatment of exertional heat stroke, go to ksi.uconn.edu.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

John Doherty

John Doherty

 The Times

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

