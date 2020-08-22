SPORTS MEDICINE: As heat wave approaches, learn lessons from recent heat-related deaths

In the case of Thomas, he collapsed sometime around 12:15 p.m. One of the first rules of heat-illness prevention is not to practice in the heat when the sun is at its strongest, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Not much worry of that occurring around here this coming week, with athletes being occupied in school — virtually or in person — during those hours.

Nonetheless, regardless of the hour of the day, a youth or high school game or practice should not be allowed when the temperature is 111 degrees.

While the Chicagoland forecast does not predict heat that high, temperatures in the 90s are expected, requiring “caution” according to the IHSAA. In such conditions, the Korey Stringer Institute at the University of Connecticut recommends that practice intensity should be modified and three hydration breaks of at least four minutes each should take place each hour.