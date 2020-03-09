SPORTS MEDICINE: Athletic training month focuses on preparing for emergency

In Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, a fortune teller warned the title character to “Beware the ides of March.” Caesar would ignore the advice and, both in history and the play, he was assassinated on March 15, 44 B.C.
He had been alerted but ultimately was not prepared for Cassius and Brutus to betray him.
In Latin, the word “ides” means “to divide.” In the case of a calendar month, it means the middle day, dividing the first from the second half.
As the middle of National Athletic Training Month approaches, the Great Lakes Athletic Trainers Association will be holding its 52nd annual meeting in Wheeling, IL, Wednesday through Saturday. Among the multiple topics to be covered will be emergency preparedness.
Recently, athletic trainers have been featured in the media repeatedly for saving the lives of players, coaches, referees and even spectators after collapses triggered by cardiac arrest.
The key to these successful saves has been preparation: having an automated external defibrillator on the premises and the maintenance of the athletic trainers’ CPR/AED skills via regular review and practice.
While heart-stopping events generate headlines, they are not the only potentially catastrophic medical incidents that athletic trainers face on a field or in an arena.
On Wednesday, besides an AED/CPR recertification course, another being offered is entitled “Stop the Bleed Training & Preparing for Large Participation Athletic Events.”
On Thursday, though, an entire day will be devoted to several less publicized but sometimes every-bit-as-deadly emergency conditions. Jennifer Popp, EdD, ATC has been a member of the athletic training faculty at Purdue University since 2017. Her research focuses on how athletic trainers maintain their clinical skills.
She and Robert Charles-Liscombe, EdD, ATC, of Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati will be conducting a lecture and lab devoted to treating emergencies related to diabetes, asthma, anaphylaxis, and drug overdose.
According to an article published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Management in 2017, 29 million Americans have diabetes. That is nearly 10% of the population. For athletes, the condition is particularly dangerous because physical activity helps lower blood sugar, which may become suddenly too low. Athletic trainers need to be able to recognize and to treat the condition rapidly.
While there is evidence that diabetes is less common among athletes than the general population, the opposite may very well be true of asthma. Much like diabetes, asthma is usually very manageable for those who have been diagnosed and are under the care of a physician. Still, there are times when an attack will occur and rapidly escalate to respiratory distress. While immediate transport to an emergency room is then warranted, the steps an athletic trainer takes while waiting for an ambulance to arrive may mean the difference between life and death.
Anaphylactic shock is the result of a hyperactive allergic reaction that is far rarer than insulin shock or an asthma attack but extremely deadly, 1,500 times per year across the country, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Knowing who on the team has an allergy to bee stings or nuts is the first step for an athletic trainer. Recognizing the condition is next. Having and knowing how to administer an epi-pen is the final and most crucial because waiting for the paramedics may be waiting too long.
The same must be said about a drug-related crisis. Immediate administration of Narcan (naloxone) via nasal spray or injection is crucial for reversing the deadly effects of an opioid overdose. It doesn’t matter if the victim is participant, spectator, or just somebody in the building because after school hours, the only medical provider in the building is often an athletic trainer.
That is certainly the case in most high schools in the Calumet Region. But what of middle schools and — as the baseball and softball season approaches — youth league fields?
In the absence of an athletic trainer, the burden falls to coaches and parents. Do you know the players on your team with diabetes, asthma, and/or anaphylaxis? You certainly are unlikely to know who may have a drug addiction.
Knowledgeable or not, the key to averting catastrophe for a sports organization is having a regularly practiced emergency action plan that has you as aware as possible and prepared every day, not just on one day in March.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
