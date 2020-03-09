SPORTS MEDICINE: Athletic training month focuses on preparing for emergency

Anaphylactic shock is the result of a hyperactive allergic reaction that is far rarer than insulin shock or an asthma attack but extremely deadly, 1,500 times per year across the country, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Knowing who on the team has an allergy to bee stings or nuts is the first step for an athletic trainer. Recognizing the condition is next. Having and knowing how to administer an epi-pen is the final and most crucial because waiting for the paramedics may be waiting too long.

The same must be said about a drug-related crisis. Immediate administration of Narcan (naloxone) via nasal spray or injection is crucial for reversing the deadly effects of an opioid overdose. It doesn’t matter if the victim is participant, spectator, or just somebody in the building because after school hours, the only medical provider in the building is often an athletic trainer.

That is certainly the case in most high schools in the Calumet Region. But what of middle schools and — as the baseball and softball season approaches — youth league fields?

In the absence of an athletic trainer, the burden falls to coaches and parents. Do you know the players on your team with diabetes, asthma, and/or anaphylaxis? You certainly are unlikely to know who may have a drug addiction.