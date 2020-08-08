SPORTS MEDICINE: COVID-19 complications just commencing?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the Mid-American Conference postponing fall sports until spring and the cancellation of the Cubs series that was to be played over the weekend in St. Louis, our sports seasons on the brink are looking closer and closer to being on the blink.

Major League Baseball's complications started with the Marlins having 17 players and staff members test positive for COVID-19 during the last week of July. The illnesses cropped up in Philadelphia and, while the Marlins did not spread the infection to any Phillies players, a visitors’ clubhouse staffer and Phillies coach weren’t so lucky. Remarkably, after having to postpone eight games, the Marlins returned with a makeshift roster on Aug. 4 and, as of this writing, they remain in first place in the National League East.

Not to be outdone by the Marlins, the Cardinals came off a victory in Minnesota on July 29, only to have 13 members of their traveling party, including seven players, test positive once they arrived in Milwaukee for their next series. They have not played since. With of the postponement of the games with Cubs, the Cardinals now have 12 games to make up in less than two months. Good luck with all that.

But with their plan, and apparent lax enforcement of masking and social distancing rules, MLB seems to be relying on luck and little else.