SPORTS MEDICINE: COVID-19 complications just commencing?

With the Mid-American Conference postponing fall sports until spring and the cancellation of the Cubs series that was to be played over the weekend in St. Louis, our sports seasons on the brink are looking closer and closer to being on the blink.
Major League Baseball's complications started with the Marlins having 17 players and staff members test positive for COVID-19 during the last week of July. The illnesses cropped up in Philadelphia and, while the Marlins did not spread the infection to any Phillies players, a visitors’ clubhouse staffer and Phillies coach weren’t so lucky. Remarkably, after having to postpone eight games, the Marlins returned with a makeshift roster on Aug. 4 and, as of this writing, they remain in first place in the National League East.
Not to be outdone by the Marlins, the Cardinals came off a victory in Minnesota on July 29, only to have 13 members of their traveling party, including seven players, test positive once they arrived in Milwaukee for their next series. They have not played since. With of the postponement of the games with Cubs, the Cardinals now have 12 games to make up in less than two months. Good luck with all that.
But with their plan, and apparent lax enforcement of masking and social distancing rules, MLB seems to be relying on luck and little else.
Meanwhile the NBA and NHL have largely eliminated luck from the infection equation, placing their teams in bubbles and, at least when it comes to COVID-19, their plans are working. For the NBA, when it comes to avoiding injuries, though, luck apparently is part of their plan, too.
How else to describe only one week of exhibition games after a four-month layoff?
Late last week, the Lakers' LeBron James suffered a recurrence of the right groin strain that first appeared in December. Expected to return for the playoffs, James is apparently less afflicted than 76ers forward Ben Simmons, who suffered a partial dislocation (subluxation) of his left kneecap (patella) on Wednesday.
The 76ers initially would not say how long they expected Simmons to be out but on Saturday announced he was likely done for the season due to needing surgery for a loose body in his knee. A bone chip is a common complication of the patella jumping out of the groove in which it sits at the base of the thigh bone (femur).
In terms of long-term prospects, this latest setback is probably to Simmons’ benefit. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons suggests a “return to normal activities” 1-3 months after an uncomplicated patellar subluxation. Professional athletes have often returned sooner wearing a brace but the best chance of preventing recurrence comes with four weeks of immobilization followed by two months of physical therapy and reconditioning. Because, once a patellar subluxation recurs, it is bound to do so again and again, unless the soft tissue damage surrounding the kneecap is surgically repaired.
While the NBA may have taken chances with bones and soft tissue by resuming play before its players were back in playing condition, they are not taking any such risks with the hearts of players who are diagnosed with COVID-19. Besides being free of the fever, respiratory difficulties, and gastrointestinal woes often suffered by COVID-19 victims, they must also pass a comprehensive heart examination before returning to play.
The NBA’s protocol is based on recommendations made by the American College of Cardiology, which were featured in this space on May 9. At the time, those guidelines had been inspired by anecdotal reports of cardiac complications among patients hospitalized with the infection.
Since then, multiple studies have borne out those initial reports.
A study published in the European Heart Journal-Cardiovascular Imaging in June looked at 1216 patients from 69 countries. Of those, 667 (55%) patients had an abnormal echocardiogram.
Then last month, JAMA Cardiology published a German study of 100 individuals who had apparently recovered from COVID-19, only 33 of whom required hospitalization. Of the entire group, 78 had abnormal MRIs of the heart, with 60 having ongoing inflammation. Considering the victims had been diagnosed with COVID-19 between April and June, it is too soon to say if the changes/damage found is permanent.
Furthermore, in both studies, the subjects were largely middle-aged.
However, more youthful COVID-19 victims are clearly not immune. Witness Red Sox ace Eduardo Rodriguez, 27, sidelined for the rest of the season with COVID-19 induced myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle). The complication has left him chronically and severely fatigued.
Regardless of age, then, the NBA is correct. Any athlete diagnosed with COVID-19 requires a comprehensive cardiac evaluation and if an abnormality is discovered, will need ongoing follow-up and management for as long as the damage remains evident.
John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.