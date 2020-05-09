SPORTS MEDICINE: COVID causes cardiac concerns

Among the authors of the blog post is Dr. Jonathan Drezner, of the Center for Sports Cardiology at the University of Washington. Also a team physician for the Seattle Seahawks, Drezner was interviewed for a story in this space in 2013. Due to the high incidence of heart damage among those hospitalized with COVID-19, Drezner and his co-authors are recommending comprehensive testing for such individuals attempting a return to sport. That testing should include and EKG, echocardiogram, and a stress test.

For those who have had documented mild illness, they urge at least an EKG.

But what about those who were infected and didn’t even know it? The only method to detect that previously unknown infection is antibody testing. Should all athletes, then, be tested for the antibodies before they return? For those whose antibody test is positive, should they undergo EKG testing, too? Is that the course we should be following?

“Honestly, it is,” said Abbas.

Consequently, at the very least, while many high school athletes in Indiana may not be required to get a preseason physical for the coming school year, they should still have one. Then during that physical, Abbas urges physicians — now, more than ever — to ask detailed questions about any history of chest pain or unexplained loss of consciousness for the patient and any family history for cardiac conditions and unexplained sudden death at a young age among close relatives.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

