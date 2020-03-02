SPORTS MEDICINE: Croner offers recovery advice you can sleep on

Ten years ago, Andy Reid was still the coach of the Eagles and Munster native Ken Croner was joining his staff as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.
Croner arrived in Philadelphia after seven years with Athletes Performance (now Exos) in Arizona, which included serving as Brett Favre’s personal trainer.
Prior to that, Croner had been an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Notre Dame for four years.
Croner would only spend a year with the Eagles before returning home and opening Munster Sports Performance, where he worked with high school athletes from across the Calumet Region.
More recently, he has joined the personal training staff at Fitness Pointe in Munster.
Working with clients of all ages and athletic backgrounds, he may be nine-years removed from the NFL but continues to follow closely League-related issues.
The biggest issue currently is the proposal to increase the length of the regular season from 16 games to 17, part of what would be a 10-year collective bargaining agreement. The reaction from players has been mixed at best, with Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt among the more prominent opponents.
“I think it’s utterly ridiculous,” Croner said of the proposed increase, voicing concern about the additional wear and tear — and injuries — that would come with a longer season.
In the week leading up to the Super Bowl, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Alan Sills had said, “We want to see head contact reduced.” It would seem Sills’ stated goal and adding a week to the season would be mutually exclusive.
Once again, however, safety is being sacrificed for silver. While the owners stand to profit most, there is much to tempt the players in the proposed CBA: more than half of NFL players make the League minimum, which would increase from $495,000 per year to $675,000 and to $1M by 2029; injured players would see salaries up to $2M fully guaranteed, compared to the current 50% guarantee with a $1.2M cap; regular season rosters would increase from 53 to 55 and practice squads from 10 to 14; and health and pension benefits for former players, including those already retired, would increase dramatically.
The NFL is not the only professional league where finances trump health. Consider the Bulls’ injury-decimated roster. Four games are typical in an NBA week but there was one in December when the Bulls played five. No surprise then, that at this point in the season, six Bulls are sidelined.
That many games in a week and 82 in the regular season are far too many. While football players at all levels are generally limited to one game per week, the frequency of play increases with each jump in level in basketball.
Going from college to the NFL means a 33% increase in the number of regular-season games, from 12 to 16. In basketball, though
, the number of regular season games more than doubles with the jump from college to the NBA. Perhaps they understand the risk of such a load better in Europe, where the number of games in a professional basketball season is in the 50s.
Chicago does not suffer from overuse alone. Stars are missing across the league, including Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Kevin Durant (Achilles), Golden State’s Steph Curry (hand) and Klay Thompson (ACL), and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (lower back).
This may be anecdotal evidence, but creatine kinase levels are not. Studied among elite athletes, those levels are indicative of muscle damage from strenuous activity. For basketball and soccer players, it takes at least 48 hours for CK to return to normal after a contest. A tangible measure of fatigue, above-normal CK levels could be seen as a warning not to play.
The remedy is re-fueling and rest, regardless of one’s level of play, but especially for youth and high school athletes.
“I believe it’s really, really simple,” Croner said. “Postgame, (the key is) getting the proper nutrition in your system and getting the proper sleep. Trying to get to sleep and waking up at the same time, as best as you can, every day is the answer. I just don’t think these kids get enough sleep. And I just don’t think they understand the importance of it because that is when the body rests and recovers.”
Croner pointed out that for NBA players, especially on the road, playing on consecutive days makes it impossible to get the necessary rest.
Still, he worries more about younger athletes because they are students, in addition. “(Getting rest) is hard because of the academic load,” Croner said. “We know that stress is cumulative. When you encounter academic stress, it adds into your athletic stress and the toll that it takes on your body.”
Thus, putting off homework until just before bedtime is not advised.
“The best high school athletes I ever worked with were kids who took care of themselves and took care of their responsibilities,” Croner said.
Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes
John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.