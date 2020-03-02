SPORTS MEDICINE: Croner offers recovery advice you can sleep on

In the week leading up to the Super Bowl, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Alan Sills had said, “We want to see head contact reduced.” It would seem Sills’ stated goal and adding a week to the season would be mutually exclusive.

Once again, however, safety is being sacrificed for silver. While the owners stand to profit most, there is much to tempt the players in the proposed CBA: more than half of NFL players make the League minimum, which would increase from $495,000 per year to $675,000 and to $1M by 2029; injured players would see salaries up to $2M fully guaranteed, compared to the current 50% guarantee with a $1.2M cap; regular season rosters would increase from 53 to 55 and practice squads from 10 to 14; and health and pension benefits for former players, including those already retired, would increase dramatically.

The NFL is not the only professional league where finances trump health. Consider the Bulls’ injury-decimated roster. Four games are typical in an NBA week but there was one in December when the Bulls played five. No surprise then, that at this point in the season, six Bulls are sidelined.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That many games in a week and 82 in the regular season are far too many. While football players at all levels are generally limited to one game per week, the frequency of play increases with each jump in level in basketball.