SPORTS MEDICINE: Distancing rules may put start of team sports in distant future

Whether it is on campus or shortly before returning, the ICSM recommends the athlete undergo a pre-participation physical that includes “additional medical history questions related to COVID-19.”

If an athlete becomes ill with COVID-19, the document suggests a minimum 14-day quarantine, then adhering to a return-to-sport protocol that the school has already established. Part of any such protocol for high schoolers in Indiana would be a minimum of six practices before playing in any games. That is the IHSAA rule if a player has missed 10 or more days due to injury or illness.

Once the actual contests commence, fan attendance and travel become issues. Will fans be allowed at all? If they are allowed, how will they be spaced? Hosts must be sure to have adequate facilities for visitors that meet CDC guidelines. Traveling teams should be aware if their host school is in an area considered a “hot spot.” For instance, if Indiana high school teams were already playing, would it be advisable for them to travel to Cass County?

Throughout all of these considerations, two words continue to pop up repeatedly, “social distancing.”