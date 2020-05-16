SPORTS MEDICINE: Distancing rules may put start of team sports in distant future

On May 8, Big East commissioner Val Ackerman met with the media on a conference call and announced, “If our campuses aren’t open, we will not have athletes coming back or sports events or activities resuming.”
Within hours, NCAA president Mark Emmert was saying essentially the same thing about all member institutions. Nonetheless, as last week passed, some semblance of a college football season in the fall appeared to be more and more likely.
Against that backdrop, members of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association’s Intercollegiate Council for Sports Medicine had already published guidelines for sports medicine staffs to follow both before — in preparation — and after athletes return to campus. While the guidelines the ICSM published earlier this month are intended for the collegiate level, they are largely applicable to high schools, minus the concerns created by dormitory living and long-distance travel.
Unfortunately, though — when comparing the college and high school levels — applicability and affordability are two different matters, entirely.
In Indiana, coaches’ salaries and facilities are funded by taxes at public high schools. Beyond that, all other sports-related funding must be generated by the athletic department via ticket sales, ad revenue, and donations — or borne directly by players and their parents. And in a pre-vaccine-COVID-19 world, athletics are going to cost more money, in the face of dwindling donations from local businesses.
Initially, the ICSM recommends the formation of a planning group consisting of administration, the team physician, the athletic trainer, the campus health center, the local hospital, dining services, and local law enforcement.
During the preparation period, testing and treatment protocols should be established and necessary testing supplies and protective equipment ordered. The document suggests a difference in policies between contact and non-contact sports, particularly in regards to frequency of testing.
In a story published by NBC Sports earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended players be tested for COVID-19 “multiple times” per week if the NFL resumes playing. On Saturday, ESPN reported that if MLB resumes play next month, the plan is to run 10,000 tests per week, with players, dugout staff, and front office personnel being subjected to precisely what Dr. Fauci recommended.
Other considerations — for all levels of competition — are the risk factors that make severe illness more likely, with advanced age being listed near the top. Will coaches and referees be masked? Many are 65 or older. Should they be banned from participating? What about athletes with asthma, diabetes, and Sickle Cell Trait?
As soon as coaches and athletes are back on campus, they – along with athletic administration — should go through an initial — and thereafter, periodic — COVID-19 education program.
Whether it is on campus or shortly before returning, the ICSM recommends the athlete undergo a pre-participation physical that includes “additional medical history questions related to COVID-19.”
If an athlete becomes ill with COVID-19, the document suggests a minimum 14-day quarantine, then adhering to a return-to-sport protocol that the school has already established. Part of any such protocol for high schoolers in Indiana would be a minimum of six practices before playing in any games. That is the IHSAA rule if a player has missed 10 or more days due to injury or illness.
Once the actual contests commence, fan attendance and travel become issues. Will fans be allowed at all? If they are allowed, how will they be spaced? Hosts must be sure to have adequate facilities for visitors that meet CDC guidelines. Traveling teams should be aware if their host school is in an area considered a “hot spot.” For instance, if Indiana high school teams were already playing, would it be advisable for them to travel to Cass County?
Throughout all of these considerations, two words continue to pop up repeatedly, “social distancing.”
Many are under the impression that Governor Holcomb is opening up Indiana entirely, without restrictions, as of July 4. However, according to the “Back on Track Indiana” document released earlier this month by his office, all settings, including sports venues, will still be required to “meet social distancing guidelines.” Furthermore, “K-12 school operations (are) to be determined.”
“Social distancing guidelines” means individuals or family groups being separated by a space of at least six feet. How will that be accomplished on buses, in locker rooms, and during team meetings? For the latter, the ICSM recommends the continuation of virtual meetings.
I can see cross country, tennis and golf events being able to take place within those guidelines. Weight-room conditioning sessions, if alternate stations are kept empty, will be possible, too. However, I have no idea how football, soccer, and volleyball practices and games will occur without a waiver from the Governor’s office involving comprehensive and regular testing – which will be time consuming, expensive, and far from foolproof.
What happens when one otherwise asymptomatic team member tests positive? Is the entire team then quarantined? How about the opponent played the week before? What of the squad that develops multiple symptomatic cases? Who will be willing to play that team thereafter?
Right now, too many questions and too few answers.
To review the entire ICSM document, go to https://www.nata.org/sites/default/files/icsm_return_to_campus_packet_covid19.pdf
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
