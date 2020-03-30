SPORTS MEDICINE: Don't be left out when safe to play again

As sports have been sent to the sideline, this enforced step back offers an opportunity to look at the safety of the games we play before we start up again.
By coincidence, the current issue of Sports Health includes a study out of Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis that examines the association between specific sports and fractures, as well as dislocations.
The examination is rather thorough, looking at nationwide emergency room data from 2005 to 2013 and 18 sports and recreational activities: baseball, basketball, combative sports, football, gymnastics, ice hockey, ice skating, inline skating, racquet sports, skateboarding, snow skiing, soccer, softball, swimming, toboggan/sledding, track & field, volleyball and water skiing/surfing.
Somewhat surprisingly, data regarding bicycles and trampolines are omitted.
Still, there is plenty to consider. When judging the risks of particular sports, where better to look at injury numbers than in our nation’s emergency rooms? Because, that is where the most seriously injured find their way.
During the nine years studied, fully one-fifth (20.6%) of sports-related injuries that prompted an emergency room visit were fractures. Dislocations were far less frequent, accounting for only 3.6% of those visits. And sports triggered quite a number of trips to the ER, over two million per year.
At first glance, it would seem that football was the most dangerous sport, being responsible for 22.5% of the fractures. Basketball was a close second, causing 19.2%. No other sport came close when it came to pure numbers. However, neither sport was anywhere near the unwanted top when looking at true risk.
Football’s and basketball’s volume of injuries were far more a function of participation than danger. When it came to the odds of suffering a fracture, inline skating, snow skiing, skateboarding, ice skating, soccer, and combat sports — in that order — finished ahead of football. Gymnastics, softball, and baseball came next, ahead of basketball.
Fractures were least likely in swimming.
As for the highest number of dislocations, the top two sports were flipped, with basketball edging out football. However, once again, neither was the riskiest. Odds of a dislocation were greater in gymnastics, volleyball, and snow skiing — in that order — before coming to football. Combat sports and swimming then finished ahead of basketball.
Dislocations were least likely in toboggan/sledding.
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brad Bookatz of Community Care Network in Schererville found few surprises in the study. “Once we break down the numbers,” he said, “we see the volume of these injuries is coming from (relatively) minor injuries to fingers.”
The authors of the study called for more research to determine better methods of prevention. Bookatz, though, was skeptical regarding fingers in football and basketball. “Unfortunately,” he said, “there isn’t much more we can do in any sport requiring manual dexterity. We do what we can with (football) linemen. They are so (well) taped, they look like boxers.”
So, what to do when a finger is injured? While the Sports Health study offers ample proof of the ER being a frequent choice, many would prefer to save the expense. Consequently, they play another game: wait and see.
Bookatz sympathized — to a point. “If it is a swollen joint and you are still unable to move it after 3 to 5 days,” he said, “I would get it checked out.”
He also advised consideration of the severity of the swelling, the presence of bruising, and how quickly motion returns. If when attempting to move the joint passively, there seems to be a solid block preventing full motion from being achieved, Bookatz recommended orthopedic care.
Not only did the study look at injury rates, it also examined trends. The number of fractures fell gradually over the course of the nine years. Bookatz wondered if those numbers mirrored the drop in participation in youth and high school football. The drop may also have been a function of the decreased contact allowed during football practices.
Meanwhile, the number of dislocations remained level. They occurred most often to the shoulder (38.7%), finger (26.7%), and knee (23.0%). Both Bookatz and the authors guessed that the vast majority of knee dislocations involved the patella (kneecap) rather than the true knee joint, between the thigh bone and shin bone (femur and tibia).
Shoulder and patellar dislocations have a significant genetic component. Additionally, most patellar dislocations are self-inflicted, involving a sudden pivot, with no contact. Those factors, perhaps, explain no drop in those numbers.
One other number stood out. Even when playing the same sport, males were far more likely than females to suffer fractures and dislocations. Other studies have demonstrated that girls are less likely than boys to engage in risky behavior. There is a lesson there for the boys, even if it is learned in baseball alone. Headfirst slides are murder on fingers, wrists, and shoulders. Being called safe on one play may leave you out for the season.
Gallery: 50 great Region athletes
John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!