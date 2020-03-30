SPORTS MEDICINE: Don't be left out when safe to play again

The authors of the study called for more research to determine better methods of prevention. Bookatz, though, was skeptical regarding fingers in football and basketball. “Unfortunately,” he said, “there isn’t much more we can do in any sport requiring manual dexterity. We do what we can with (football) linemen. They are so (well) taped, they look like boxers.”

So, what to do when a finger is injured? While the Sports Health study offers ample proof of the ER being a frequent choice, many would prefer to save the expense. Consequently, they play another game: wait and see.

Bookatz sympathized — to a point. “If it is a swollen joint and you are still unable to move it after 3 to 5 days,” he said, “I would get it checked out.”

He also advised consideration of the severity of the swelling, the presence of bruising, and how quickly motion returns. If when attempting to move the joint passively, there seems to be a solid block preventing full motion from being achieved, Bookatz recommended orthopedic care.