SPORTS MEDICINE: Even athletes must be vigilant to ravages of COVID-19

“If they have unrelenting fever; if they have progressive shortness of breath that is more rapid and makes them uncomfortable; and they are no longer able to perform activities they are used to performing,” he warned, “these would be suggestions the disease has taken hold and is causing respiratory deterioration such that they would require medical attention.”

Such medical attention has become refined to the point that outcomes are far better than they were when the pandemic started.

“If they are in the hospital and require oxygen, then we are offering them steroids in order to tone down the immune response,” Slotar said. “Because what we’re finding is, the immune system can go into overdrive and lead to a rapid respiratory deterioration.”

The treatment protocol, according to Slotar, also often includes the anti-viral medication remdesivir, as well as convalescent plasma containing the immune cells of patents who have recovered from the infection.

As for a protocol to resume high school sports while the pandemic continues, Slotar is more optimistic about sports that are played outside and allow spacing among participants.